Advanced search

Movie Bohemian Rhapsody to rock Queen fans in Royston

PUBLISHED: 13:29 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:45 21 January 2019

Bohemian Rhapsody stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury. Picture: Twentieth Century Fox

Bohemian Rhapsody stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury. Picture: Twentieth Century Fox

Twentieth Century Fox

Queen fans will be able to rock along to Golden Globe-winning movie Bohemian Rhapsody again in Royston.

Bohemian Rhapsody stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury and Gwilym Lee as Brian May. Picture: Alex Bailey / Twentieth Century FoxBohemian Rhapsody stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury and Gwilym Lee as Brian May. Picture: Alex Bailey / Twentieth Century Fox

There’s another couple of chances to see the barnstorming celebration of the extraordinary music of Queen and the incredible life and talent of their lead singer Freddie Mercury at Royston Picture Palace next month.

Rami Malek plays frontman Freddie in the musical biopic, which is being screened on Friday, February 1 at 7.30pm and again at the same time the following night, Saturday, February 2.

Malek has already won a Golden Globe for his performance as the We Are The Champions singer.

Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) charts the meteoric rise of the band, followed by Mercury’s attempt at a solo career as his lifestyle spirals out of control and he faces a diagnosis of AIDS.

The film reaches its climax with one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music as the band triumphantly reunites for the Live Aid concert in 1985.

Scenes from the movie were filmed in Hertfordshire at Bovingdon Airfield.

Mary Poppins Returns (U) is being shown at the cinema on Friday, January 25 and Saturday, January 26 at 7.30pm, and again on Saturday, February 2 at 3.30pm.

Half a century after Julie Andrews glided onto our screens as the magical nanny, Emily Blunt plays Mary Poppins.

Bohemian Rhapsody stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury and Gwilym Lee as Brian May. Picture: Twentieth Century FoxBohemian Rhapsody stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury and Gwilym Lee as Brian May. Picture: Twentieth Century Fox

The film is set 25 years after the original, and includes a number of nods to the classic – from flying kites to animated penguins – and, of course, Dick Van Dyke.

It’s a visually dazzling treat with great performances and glorious new songs.

• To book tickets, and for more information on future film screenings at the community-led cinema in Melbourn Street, go to www.roystonpicturepalace.org.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Person taken to hospital after Royston A505 crash

One person was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Royston yesterday. Picture: Archant

Royston’s Aldi opening date revealed

Royston's new Aldi store seen from the A505. Picture: Archant

CCTV appeal after Royston burglary

Police are hoping to trace the people in these CCTV images. Picture: Cambs police

Application for 107 homes near Therfield Heath unanimously refused

The planning committee meeting of North Herts District Council. Picture: David Hatton

Hitchin haulage company fined more than £500,000 for illegal Royston waste storage

Waste stored near the Royston Sewage Treatment Works by Winters Haulage; Picture: Environment Agency

Most Read

Person taken to hospital after Royston A505 crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Royston’s Aldi opening date revealed

#includeImage($article, 225)

CCTV appeal after Royston burglary

#includeImage($article, 225)

Application for 107 homes near Therfield Heath unanimously refused

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hitchin haulage company fined more than £500,000 for illegal Royston waste storage

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Royston Crow

Movie Bohemian Rhapsody to rock Queen fans in Royston

Bohemian Rhapsody stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury. Picture: Twentieth Century Fox

Person taken to hospital after Royston A505 crash

One person was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Royston yesterday. Picture: Archant

Top tips to get through Blue Monday... and the rest of the year

An occupational therapist at Garden House Hospice Care says being more active help you feel more uplifted as Blue Monday approaches. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Hertfordshire’s adult care chief tells House of Lords of major system problems

Superintendent thanked by council for dedication to North Herts

Chairman of the district council John Bishop, superintendent Julie Wheatley and leader of the council Lynda Needham. Picture: North Herts District Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists