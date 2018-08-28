Movie Bohemian Rhapsody to rock Queen fans in Royston

Bohemian Rhapsody stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury. Picture: Twentieth Century Fox Twentieth Century Fox

Queen fans will be able to rock along to Golden Globe-winning movie Bohemian Rhapsody again in Royston.

Bohemian Rhapsody stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury and Gwilym Lee as Brian May. Picture: Alex Bailey / Twentieth Century Fox Bohemian Rhapsody stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury and Gwilym Lee as Brian May. Picture: Alex Bailey / Twentieth Century Fox

There’s another couple of chances to see the barnstorming celebration of the extraordinary music of Queen and the incredible life and talent of their lead singer Freddie Mercury at Royston Picture Palace next month.

Rami Malek plays frontman Freddie in the musical biopic, which is being screened on Friday, February 1 at 7.30pm and again at the same time the following night, Saturday, February 2.

Malek has already won a Golden Globe for his performance as the We Are The Champions singer.

Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) charts the meteoric rise of the band, followed by Mercury’s attempt at a solo career as his lifestyle spirals out of control and he faces a diagnosis of AIDS.

The film reaches its climax with one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music as the band triumphantly reunites for the Live Aid concert in 1985.

Scenes from the movie were filmed in Hertfordshire at Bovingdon Airfield.

Mary Poppins Returns (U) is being shown at the cinema on Friday, January 25 and Saturday, January 26 at 7.30pm, and again on Saturday, February 2 at 3.30pm.

Half a century after Julie Andrews glided onto our screens as the magical nanny, Emily Blunt plays Mary Poppins.

The film is set 25 years after the original, and includes a number of nods to the classic – from flying kites to animated penguins – and, of course, Dick Van Dyke.

It’s a visually dazzling treat with great performances and glorious new songs.

• To book tickets, and for more information on future film screenings at the community-led cinema in Melbourn Street, go to www.roystonpicturepalace.org.uk