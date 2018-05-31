Cambridge Science Festival cancelled due to coronavirus fears

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 10:29 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:29 13 March 2020

Cambridge Science Festival has cancelled remaining events due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cambridge Science Festival has cancelled remaining events due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Cambridge Science Festival has cancelled the remainder of its scheduled programme due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers on Wednesday announced that the annual science festival's hands-on weekend activities were being axed.

Cambridge Science Festival, which is run by the University of Cambridge, has now 'with great reluctance' cancelled the remainder of the planned events.

The festival, which opened on Monday, March 9, was due to run until March 22.

It attracts tens of thousands of visitors from across the region and nationally to the city.

An official statement from the Cambridge Science Festival said: 'Cambridge Science Festival has decided with great reluctance to cancel the remainder of its scheduled programme.

'We came to this extremely difficult decision after thinking long and hard about the welfare of our visitors and our staff.

'Their health and safety must come above all else and we do not want inadvertently to expose them to the risk of coronavirus.

'We realise the cancellation will be a disappointment to our thousands of loyal supporters, and we sincerely apologise, but we feel it is the right decision in the circumstances.'

This year's Thriplow Daffodil Weekend has also been cancelled due to coronavirus fears.

Teenager arrested after Bassingbourn drugs raid

Cash and drugs have been seized by police as part of a warrant in Bassingbourn.

Fifth coronavirus case confirmed in Herts

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire.

'Likely positive' case of coronavirus identified at Addenbrooke's Hospital

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge has confirmed that a patient has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Hertfordshire paramedic tests positive for coronavirus

The paramedic from Hertfordshire works at the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST).

Patient tests positive for coronavirus at Stevenage hospital

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital.

