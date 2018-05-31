Advanced search

Updated

Cambridge Science Festival cancels weekend hands-on events

PUBLISHED: 11:40 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:22 11 March 2020

Cambridge Science Festival has cancelled all hands-on events across both weekends of the festival. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Science Festival PR.

Cambridge Science Festival has cancelled all hands-on events across both weekends of the festival. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Science Festival PR.

Richard Howell Photograhy

Cambridge Science Festival has cancelled all hands-on events across both weekends of the festival.

The annual festival, which attracts thousands from across the region and beyond, opened on Monday and runs until Sunday, March 22.

Organisers have now cancelled a number of activities due to their unique nature and the numbers of people involved as a precaution following the coronavirus outbreak.

An official statement from organisers said: 'Cambridge Science Festival has taken the very difficult decision to cancel hands-on activities over the two weekends of the festival.

'The weekends are our busiest days with thousands of families visiting venues such as the Guildhall to take part in interactive events.

'The health and safety of our visitors, researchers and volunteers is our most important priority and we, therefore, feel this is the most appropriate decision to take at this time.

'We know this will be a disappointing decision for many people but we feel this is for the best, based on the information we have at present.'

The festival's website adds: 'We still have lots of talks and events on offer and at the moment, we have been advised by the Government and Public Health England that there is no reason to consider cancelling public lectures.

'However, we are very mindful that the current situation is changing rapidly and decisions are made daily.'

University of Cambridge's Department of Physiology, Development and Neuroscience tweeted: 'All our talks and activities scheduled for the Science Festival on Saturday 14 March have been cancelled. @camscience'

Organisers ask people to check the festival's website regularly for updates.

Visit www.sciencefestival.cam.ac.uk/events for the latest events.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager arrested after Bassingbourn drugs raid

Cash and drugs have been seized by police as part of a warrant in Bassingbourn. Picture: Cambs police

Fifth coronavirus case confirmed in Herts

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Thriplow Daffodil Weekend cancelled due to coronavirus fears

Thriplow Daffodil Weekend,

IWM Duxford transforms historic rooms to mark Battle of Britain’s 80th anniversary

A graphic rendering of the Pilots’ Room in Battle of Britain: The Ops Block, opening this summer at IWM Duxford. Picture: © IWM

North Hertfordshire housing deadlock revealed with less than 45 per cent of required homes built since 2016

NHDC say the shortfalls are an inevitable consequence of delays to the Local Plan. Picture: Tom Coates / NHDC

Most Read

Teenager arrested after Bassingbourn drugs raid

Cash and drugs have been seized by police as part of a warrant in Bassingbourn. Picture: Cambs police

Fifth coronavirus case confirmed in Herts

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Thriplow Daffodil Weekend cancelled due to coronavirus fears

Thriplow Daffodil Weekend,

IWM Duxford transforms historic rooms to mark Battle of Britain’s 80th anniversary

A graphic rendering of the Pilots’ Room in Battle of Britain: The Ops Block, opening this summer at IWM Duxford. Picture: © IWM

North Hertfordshire housing deadlock revealed with less than 45 per cent of required homes built since 2016

NHDC say the shortfalls are an inevitable consequence of delays to the Local Plan. Picture: Tom Coates / NHDC

Latest from the Royston Crow

REVIEW: Parasite is funny and wickedly clever

Parasite

Cambridge Science Festival cancels weekend hands-on events

Cambridge Science Festival has cancelled all hands-on events across both weekends of the festival. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Science Festival PR.

Royston Beaver Scouts and Storm Trooper out in Force for the Great Daffodil Appeal in aid of Marie Curie

The 1st Royston Beaver Scouts raised £343 for Marie Curie. Picture: Mel Davies

LGBT+ community encouraged to consider fostering or adopting a child in Hertfordshire

Ray Shaughnessy and Pete Shuttleworth say being a gay couple has never been a barrier to fostering children in Hertfordshire. Picture: Courtesy of Hertfordshire County Council

North Hertfordshire housing deadlock revealed with less than 45 per cent of required homes built since 2016

NHDC say the shortfalls are an inevitable consequence of delays to the Local Plan. Picture: Tom Coates / NHDC
Drive 24