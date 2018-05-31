Cambridge Science Festival cancels weekend hands-on events

Cambridge Science Festival has cancelled all hands-on events across both weekends of the festival.

Cambridge Science Festival has cancelled all hands-on events across both weekends of the festival.

The annual festival, which attracts thousands from across the region and beyond, opened on Monday and runs until Sunday, March 22.

Organisers have now cancelled a number of activities due to their unique nature and the numbers of people involved as a precaution following the coronavirus outbreak.

An official statement from organisers said: 'Cambridge Science Festival has taken the very difficult decision to cancel hands-on activities over the two weekends of the festival.

'The weekends are our busiest days with thousands of families visiting venues such as the Guildhall to take part in interactive events.

'The health and safety of our visitors, researchers and volunteers is our most important priority and we, therefore, feel this is the most appropriate decision to take at this time.

'We know this will be a disappointing decision for many people but we feel this is for the best, based on the information we have at present.'

The festival's website adds: 'We still have lots of talks and events on offer and at the moment, we have been advised by the Government and Public Health England that there is no reason to consider cancelling public lectures.

'However, we are very mindful that the current situation is changing rapidly and decisions are made daily.'

University of Cambridge's Department of Physiology, Development and Neuroscience tweeted: 'All our talks and activities scheduled for the Science Festival on Saturday 14 March have been cancelled. @camscience'

Organisers ask people to check the festival's website regularly for updates.

Visit www.sciencefestival.cam.ac.uk/events for the latest events.