Open Cambridge launches 2020 online programme for heritage weekend

PUBLISHED: 15:37 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 01 September 2020

Explore the Madingley Garden. Picture: Madingley Hall

Madingley Hall

The Open Cambridge 2020 special online programme has been launched, featuring over 30 events suitable for everyone curious about the history and heritage of the city.

Cambridge Community Growing Group.Cambridge Community Growing Group.

From Friday, September 11 until Sunday, September 13, anyone can view a range of free pre-recorded or live films and tours, all from the comfort of their own home.

To take part all you need to do is simply log onto the Open Cambridge website and click through to a specific event.

From stunning garden tours, a fascinating look behind the scenes of many of the city’s iconic venues, and the chance to see previously unpublished historical photos of the city, to museum tours, sport sessions and live discussions, this year’s Open Cambridge celebrates the small city that has had such a big impact on the world stage.

Speaking ahead of Open Cambridge, which is part of the Heritage Open Days, coordinator Sue Long said: “This year’s programme has been a really interesting challenge for everyone involved in Open Cambridge as we have started working in completely new ways.

Market Place c1930, Cambridge Collection.Market Place c1930, Cambridge Collection.

“However, I think it is a fantastic programme that represents our city.

“One example of the calibre of events is the live tour of the world-renowned Sainsbury Laboratory.

“The tour offers viewers the amazing chance to have a behind-the-scenes look into parts of the laboratory not normally accessible to visitors.

“You get to see some of their high-tech equipment in action and take part in a microscope investigation.”

Madingley Hall Garden tunnel leading to herb garden. Picture: Hannah JacksonMadingley Hall Garden tunnel leading to herb garden. Picture: Hannah Jackson

Sue added: “Another event not to miss is the gorgeous film from the Cambridge Community Growing Group, who present the varied and beautiful community gardens of Cambridge and show how lockdown has inspired communities to grow stronger through gardening.

“We truly hope everyone enjoys watching and learning this year and we very much look forward to welcoming them back in person next year.”

Live events are set to broadcast at the time stated.

They will subsequently be available to watch in viewers’ own time.

Cambridge gas works. Picture: Cambridge Museum of TechnologyCambridge gas works. Picture: Cambridge Museum of Technology

All pre-recorded events are available throughout the weekend.

For more, visit www.opencambridge.cam.ac.uk

Kings Meadow in Cambridge. Picture: supplied by Cambridge OpenKings Meadow in Cambridge. Picture: supplied by Cambridge Open

Helen Weinstein presents an introduction to Sturton Town in Victorian times. Picture: Courtesy of the Cambridgeshire Collection.Helen Weinstein presents an introduction to Sturton Town in Victorian times. Picture: Courtesy of the Cambridgeshire Collection.

