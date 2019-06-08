Advanced search

Look Alive for Footlights' comedy show in Cambridge

08 June, 2019 - 19:41
The Cambridge Footlights International Tour Show 2019 Look Alive! Picture: Rob Eager

Rob Eager

Catch the latest batch of comedians from the world's most famous student troupe in Cambridge.

Rehearsal for the Cambridge Footlights International Tour Show 2019 Look Alive! Picture: Peter Minnig

The annual Footlights International Tour Show 2019 will commence in Cambridge with a two-week run at the ADC Theatre from Tuesday, June 11 to Saturday, June 22.

The university's famous comedy society has aired the talents of some of the foremost British comedians and actors of the century.

Cambridge Footlights launched the careers of everyone from Monty Python's John Cleese to Olivia Colman, who this year won an Oscar for The Favourite.

Others to have cut their teeth at Footlights include Stephen Fry, Emma Thompson and Hugh Laurie.

The Cambridge Footlights International Tour Show 2019 Look Alive! Picture: Emily Brailsford

Mel Giedroyc, Sue Perkins, Peep Show stars David Mitchell and Robert Webb, and Richard Ayoade are also graduates of the group.

Look Alive! is the biggest Footlights show of the year.

Welcome to the Earth exhibit. No touching. No flash photography.

Join five real-life human beings as they take you on a whirlwind tour of their bizarre little planet, seen from the outside for the very first time.

Forget everything you think you know and learn it all again in this spectacular, sketch-shaped trip through the kinks and quirks of life on Earth.

This year's show is written and performed by Jamie Bisping, Sasha Bobak, Angela Channell, Harriet Fisher and Alex Franklin.

So catch two hours of eclectic sketch comedy, and perhaps watch the stars of tomorrow, today.

Tickets for the opening night cost £9 to £12.

They are £11 to £14 Monday to Thursday, and £12 to £15 Friday and Saturday.

Performances at the ADC Theatre in Park Street start at 7.45pm, with matinees on both Saturdays at 2.30pm.

Visit www.adctheatre.com to book tickets.

