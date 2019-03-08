Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ashwell Show to host camel racing, dog show and more

PUBLISHED: 17:01 23 August 2019

There will be bird displays at the annual Ashwell Show on August bank holiday Monday. Picture: Courtesy of Claire Grimmer

There will be bird displays at the annual Ashwell Show on August bank holiday Monday. Picture: Courtesy of Claire Grimmer

K.RATT

The Ashwell Show returns on bank holiday Monday - and will host camel racing for the first time in its 99-year history.

Ashwell Show 2018 - Temperance Marshall, 8, with her horse Goldie - Second in the Beginners Working Hunter Class. Picture: Karyn HaddonAshwell Show 2018 - Temperance Marshall, 8, with her horse Goldie - Second in the Beginners Working Hunter Class. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Organisers say it promises to be a "thrilling spectacle", with the camels and their jockeys dressed in fantastically colourful Arabian-style outfits - and a chance to meet the camels between races too.

Other hooved events include the horse show, while the dog show, birds of prey demonstration, hounds display, vintage cars, tractors, craft tent and demonstrations all make a return.

You may also want to watch:

For families there's free face painting, free children's craft tent, children's entertainer, climbing wall, archaeological dig, pony rides and a Red Arrows simulator.

When it comes to food, there will be cakes served up by the Ashwell WI, fresh food choices with global cuisine, plus a prosecco bar and beer tent.

Gates open in the village at 8.30am and close at 5pm.

Entry is £9 for adults, £5 for concessions and under 18s, while under fives go free. Parking is free, with advance tickets available at a 20 per cent discount from ashwellshow.co.uk.

The Ashwell Show is run by volunteers and, over the last 10 years, the show has raised more than £100,000 for local clubs, societies and organisations.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Melbourn food firm shut down after maggots and rat droppings found

Gerard Agnew was ordered to pay £15,000 on Thursday last week after officers from SCDC's Health and Environmental Services Team were called to Farmgate Foods Limited in July last year and found maggots, rat droppings and more. Picture: SCDC

Man, 58, remains under investigation a year after Diane Stewart ‘murder’ arrest

Dispersal order ahead of Peterborough car meet for the whole of Cambridgeshire. Picture: ARCHANT

Driver who assaulted motorist with car keys after believing they ‘pulled in front of him’ on main Cambridgeshire road is sentenced

Footage shows a Mercedes driver sprinting towards another motorist and assaulting them with car keys on the A14. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

GCSE results day 2019: Bassingbourn Village College

Student Ed Vickers with maths teacher Inayet Khan. Picture: BVC

GCSE results day 2019: Freman College, Buntingford

Wil Littleford with his mum. Picture: Freman College

Most Read

Melbourn food firm shut down after maggots and rat droppings found

Gerard Agnew was ordered to pay £15,000 on Thursday last week after officers from SCDC's Health and Environmental Services Team were called to Farmgate Foods Limited in July last year and found maggots, rat droppings and more. Picture: SCDC

Man, 58, remains under investigation a year after Diane Stewart ‘murder’ arrest

Dispersal order ahead of Peterborough car meet for the whole of Cambridgeshire. Picture: ARCHANT

Driver who assaulted motorist with car keys after believing they ‘pulled in front of him’ on main Cambridgeshire road is sentenced

Footage shows a Mercedes driver sprinting towards another motorist and assaulting them with car keys on the A14. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

GCSE results day 2019: Bassingbourn Village College

Student Ed Vickers with maths teacher Inayet Khan. Picture: BVC

GCSE results day 2019: Freman College, Buntingford

Wil Littleford with his mum. Picture: Freman College

Latest from the Royston Crow

Ashwell Show to host camel racing, dog show and more

There will be bird displays at the annual Ashwell Show on August bank holiday Monday. Picture: Courtesy of Claire Grimmer

GCSE success as Royston’s Meridian School closes its doors ahead of merger

Meridian School's Abby Chisnall and Millie Falconer were all smiles after opening their GCSE results. Picture: Clive Crisford

Royston man criticises Tesco for allowing cages to obstruct pavement near busy road

Metal crates left the back of Tesco Express last weekend. Picture: Ray Dowding

REVIEW: Angel Has Fallen is an edge of your seat ultra-violent action blockbuster with a deeper message about unnecessary war at its heart

Gerard Butler returns as special agent Mike Banning in Angel Has Fallen. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

What’s on in Hertfordshire this August Bank Holiday weekend

Ashwell Show 2018 - Classic cars on show. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists