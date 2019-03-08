Ashwell Show to host camel racing, dog show and more

There will be bird displays at the annual Ashwell Show on August bank holiday Monday. Picture: Courtesy of Claire Grimmer K.RATT

The Ashwell Show returns on bank holiday Monday - and will host camel racing for the first time in its 99-year history.

Ashwell Show 2018 - Temperance Marshall, 8, with her horse Goldie - Second in the Beginners Working Hunter Class. Picture: Karyn Haddon Ashwell Show 2018 - Temperance Marshall, 8, with her horse Goldie - Second in the Beginners Working Hunter Class. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Organisers say it promises to be a "thrilling spectacle", with the camels and their jockeys dressed in fantastically colourful Arabian-style outfits - and a chance to meet the camels between races too.

Other hooved events include the horse show, while the dog show, birds of prey demonstration, hounds display, vintage cars, tractors, craft tent and demonstrations all make a return.

For families there's free face painting, free children's craft tent, children's entertainer, climbing wall, archaeological dig, pony rides and a Red Arrows simulator.

When it comes to food, there will be cakes served up by the Ashwell WI, fresh food choices with global cuisine, plus a prosecco bar and beer tent.

Gates open in the village at 8.30am and close at 5pm.

Entry is £9 for adults, £5 for concessions and under 18s, while under fives go free. Parking is free, with advance tickets available at a 20 per cent discount from ashwellshow.co.uk.

The Ashwell Show is run by volunteers and, over the last 10 years, the show has raised more than £100,000 for local clubs, societies and organisations.