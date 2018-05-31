Gallery

Ashwell at Christmas: Crowds turn out to enjoy village festivities

Eating Santa's cookies and mince pies at Ashwell Christmas Fayre 2019.

Ashwell at Christmas took place in the village at the weekend, featuring a fair at St Mary's Church and the Winter Wonderland experience for families.

Ashwell Christmas Fayre 2019.

Winter Wonderland saw the United Reformed Church host Santa and one of his elves in his grotto - and there were loads of games and crafts to occupy the younger crowd both before meeting the man himself.

The Christmas Fair saw St Mary's Church transformed into a festive market for stallholders selling their own creations and unique items that make wonderful gifts for the holidays.

Lucky Dip for local siblings Thomas and Annabel at Ashwell Christmas Fayre 2019.

Stallholders sold their artwork, clothes, cushions, woodwork, cards, a huge variety of edible treats and more.

Live carol singing throughout the event created a truly festive mood and the mulled wine stall meant there was a Christmassy scent in the air.

Liz from Letchworth selling her hand made bunting and shopping bags at Ashwell Christmas Fayre 2019.

The Christmas Fair is run by the church to raise funds for the church itself and the church's restoration fund.

Mum, Carolyn points out some Christmas goodies to triplettes Indigo, Lottie and Harry at Ashwell Christmas Fayre 2019.

Ashwell Christmas Fayre 2019.

Carol singing by some of the St. MAry's Junior Choir at Ashwell Christmas Fayre 2019.

One of the many handmade cookies on offer at the Ashwell Christmas Fayre 2019.

Ms Taylor, who is visually impaired gives a proportion of her profits to the Herts Vision Loss charity. A lot of beautifully made gifts on offer at Ashwell Christmas Fayre 2019.

Ashwell Christmas Fayre 2019.