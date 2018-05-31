Call for photographs for Open Cambridge online gallery

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 20:45 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 20:45 06 July 2020

Budding photographers are being encouraged to enter their lockdown images of Cambridgeshire for an online gallery.

This year's Heritage Open Days theme is #HiddenNature, so photos capturing this theme are especially welcome for the Open Cambridge online gallery.

Photographs for a special virtual gallery at this year’s Open Cambridge weekend are now being accepted in an open call to the public.

The invitation is open to everyone of any age and ability – locals and visitors, amateur or professional – keen to share their favourite lockdown photo or their most creative or unusual photograph of the city or Cambridgeshire area.

A selection of entries will be uploaded to the Open Cambridge website and social media as an online gallery during the weekend of the festival – September 11 to September 13.

Participants are also encouraged to provide a short, written submission relating to the image, particularly if it has some link to the past.

Sue Long, Open Cambridge coordinator, said: “Open Cambridge is about celebrating the city and beyond.

“As such, the idea behind the online gallery is to celebrate the unusual sights and to reveal the hidden sides of Cambridge.

“We want to see images that portray the lesser-documented parts of the city and county in a creative way as well as images that capture individual communities during lockdown.”

Photos of Ely, Cambridge, Newmarket and other areas have already been sent in.

Sue added: “This is the first time we have ever done something like this at Open Cambridge, so we are very much looking forward to seeing all the submissions over the coming weeks and creating a visual record of this unusual time and what we remember about it.”

With local stories at its heart, Open Cambridge is part of the national Heritage Open Days scheme, designed to offer special access to places that are normally closed to the public or charge admission.

This year’s Heritage Open Days theme is #HiddenNature, so photos capturing this theme are especially welcome.

Photographs of Cambridge and related short articles – 500 words or less – can be submitted from now until August 28.

For more information on how to submit photographs, including terms and conditions, please visit www.opencambridge.cam.ac.uk/get-involved/open-call-your-photos-cambridge

