Colourful Ian Davenport exhibition coming to Addenbrooke’s Hospital

Ian Davenport's Chromatastic Paintings in Hospitals, 2016. Work by the artist is to go on display at Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: Ian Davenport Ian Davenport

Vibrant paintings by a former Turner Prize nominated artist are to go on display in a Cambridge hospital to brighten up the rehabilitation gymnasiums.

The Jerwood Collection, Paintings in Hospitals, and Cambridge University Hospitals present an exhibition at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

On display from Wednesday, August 26, Colour in Motion will feature a collection of prints and paintings by British artist Ian Davenport, who is internationally renowned for his abstract paintings.

Graduating from Goldsmiths in 1988, he was shortlisted for the Turner Prize in 1991 and remains the youngest ever nominee.

Davenport is a patron of Paintings in Hospitals, and previously said: “As an artist interested in colour, my time in hospital was empty and bleak.

“Working with Paintings in Hospitals means I can do something to change that.”

The exhibition has been specifically designed for Addenbrooke’s rehabilitation gymnasiums, to enhance the physiotherapy environment with art that evokes movement and energy.

Natalie Ellis, head of arts at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We see every day what a profound difference visual art can make to the hospital experience.

“Integrating art transforms clinical spaces into warm and inviting ones.

“We are so excited to collaborate with Paintings in Hospitals and Jerwood Collection to bring Ian Davenport’s work to CUH for the first time.

“We have chosen our two rehabilitation gyms to exhibit the work – the energy and vibrancy of Ian’s works complement the spaces perfectly, and our physiotherapy teams can’t wait to experience the benefits they will bring.”

Colour in Motion is a collaboration between Paintings in Hospitals, the Jerwood Collection, and Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. It is supported by Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust.

Paintings in Hospitals is the only national art collection of its kind.

Founded in 1959, the charity uses visual art to inspire better health and wellbeing for patients and carers.

Its collection holds over 3,900 artworks, including pieces by Antony Gormley, Andy Warhol, Anish Kapoor, and Alexander Calder.

Sandra Bruce-Gordon, director at Paintings in Hospitals, said: “Visual art is proven to reduce anxiety and stress for both patients and care staff.

“At such a challenging time for our carers, Paintings in Hospitals is thrilled to be able to support them by developing this exhibition in partnership with the Jerwood Collection.

“Colour in Motion will bring the inspiring work of our artist patron Ian Davenport to support the health and wellbeing of patients and staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.”

Lara Wardle, director at Jerwood Collection, added: “It has never felt more important to think about our hospitals and care settings and therefore it is a timely moment to be partnering with Paintings in Hospitals and Cambridge University Hospitals to enable this exhibition at Addenbrooke’s.

“I am a great admirer of Ian Davenport’s brightly coloured and uplifting works, which will enrich the hospital environment for patients and staff.”

The Colour in Motion exhibition will be on display from August 26 to September 1 at the hospital in Hills Road.

For more, visit www.paintingsinhospitals.org.uk/colour-in-motion