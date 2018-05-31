Cambridge Open Windows to bring art to your neighbourhood

Artist Gina Ferrari is taking part in Cambridge Open Windows this year.

Art will be coming to a home near you in Cambridgeshire as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced artists to adapt their practice.

Cambridge Open Windows poster Cambridge Open Windows poster

Cambridge Open Studios will not be taking place as normal this year as artists are unable to invite the public into their homes and studios.

Instead, over 140 artists will be displaying artwork in their windows each weekend in July, for people to see while they are out walking.

You can download a map from the Open Studios website that shows where art is being exhibited, allowing you to go on an art treasure trail.

One artist involved is Gina Ferrari.

A selections of some of the portraits created A selections of some of the portraits created

Based in Guilden Morden, she will be taking part by creating portraits of members of the local community in Guilden Morden, Steeple Morden and the surrounding area.

Gina said: “I have invited friends and neighbours to send me photos of themselves or their family and I am attempting to make a whole series of portrait drawings and paintings to fill my living room window.

“It has been a fun challenge for me but I hope it will also encourage people to come for a walk and see if they can spot themselves or other people that they know.”

As well as the artists featured, organisers of Cambridge Open Studios are encouraging members of the public to join in and display their own artwork, creating windows of art throughout the region.

You can find out more about the trail at www.camopenstudios.co.uk/open-windows

You can also follow Gina’s work at www.ginaferrari-art.co.uk, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ginaferrariartist, and Instagram at www.instagramgina_ferrari_art

