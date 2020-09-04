Bassingbourn lockdown artist has work displayed in Royston florists

Steve Lewis' artwork is on display at Barbara's Flowers in Royston. Picture: Steve Lewis Archant

A Bassingbourn artist who only took up painting during lockdown has now his work displayed in a Royston flower shop.

Steve Lewis found himself with time on his hands due to his work with a local film facilities company on the latest Jurrassic World movie being put on hold when the Prime Minister announced lockdown in March – so he took up a style of art known as acrylic pouring.

He told the Crow: “It’s something I have been aspiring to for 20 years and I’ve finally got on top of it.

“I have been using my free time to come up with a series of art work and I have sold one already.”

Acrylic pouring is a fluid painting technique where paint is poured onto the canvas and distributed by tilting and spinning the painting surface.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, 43-year-old Steve – who has worked on film sets including Harry Brown, Sahara, The Duchess and Downton Abbey – had only ever created doodles but had lots of ideas.

Naturally, Steve – who is orignally from Southport and moved to Bassingbourn 15 years ago – was thrilled when Barbara of Barbara’s Flowers in Royston agreed to display his work.

He continued: “I was in there buying some flowers and I noticed the walls were a bit bare, I had finished lots of artwork and wondered what to do with them – I didn’t want them to just sit there, I wanted them on public view.

“I had his sudden thought and I went in to the shop the next day with some examples and they said yes straight away. The colour scheme compliments the flowers well, so they were happy to collaborate.”

“It’s been 20 years in the making. I’ve known all this time that I am an artist but its sealed the deal. It makes me see that I can do this and people have responded really well – I am over the moon.” “Barbara’s is an independent shop and they want to support local art so it’s a win-win.

“Anyone can give this a go, there’s no real excuses. You’re willing to sit in front of a TV for several hours, but in that same period of time you can make something and the satisfaction you get from creating something is great.”

Steve said he would eventually want to do a live show, as spinning the artwork is a “visual experience”. But for now, his artwork is for sale at Barbara’s Flowers in High Street.

