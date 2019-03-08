Win tickets to new arts, music and vegan festival

Anthropos Festival is coming to Newnham near Baldock, Hertfordshire. Anthropos Festival

A new vegan-friendly arts, music and meditation gathering will take place in the north Hertfordshire countryside near Baldock next week - and you could win tickets to the festival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anthropos Festival Anthropos Festival

The Anthropos Festival will take over a site at Bygrave Plantation, Newnham, from Thursday, June 13 to Monday, June 17.

Creatives invite you to the lush woodland and rolling green fields near Baldock, out into nature, to re-wire yourself.

Featuring a green, environmentally-conscious, 100 per cent vegan policy, the volunteer-run festival will feature stunning visual art, diverse electronic beats and live acts.

Visitors will be welcomed by a variety of arts spaces, workshops, yoga spaces, lectures, tai chi, a healing area, saunas, spas, plant-based food offerings and an extensive programme of discerning electronic music.

Anthropos Festival Anthropos Festival

Added to this is a stage featuring a variety of local bands, singer/songwriters and world music.

A festival spokesman said: "We're not just a music festival, there are so many other focuses that we are highlighting which often fall behind when you want to catch your favourite act.

"So we've programmed two days without music to enable you to really explore the different workshops and lectures as well as getting creative in the art spaces with materials provided.

"A lot of people enjoy festivals in a vacuum. They attend the event and then leave back to their lives like a bubble of experience but we want to have the joy and positive effects of a festival experience that is integrated into people's lives not being separate.

"So this is done by incorporating a period of reflection and personal development to take back to their lives and not just a weekend of catharsis."

Organisers also encourage lift sharing and are offsetting the carbon emissions with donations to Energy Revolution, a charity directly investing in renewable energy. For every festival ticket sold, Anthropos - which means human in Greek - will also plant a tree in your name.

If you fancy going, we've teamed up with organisers for the chance to win the following prizes:

● Dual ticket (entry for two) to Anthropos Festival, handmade Anthropos T-shirt and 2 food vouchers.

● Dual ticket to Anthropos and a handmade festival T-shirt.

You may also want to watch:

● Single ticket to Anthropos.

To stand a chance of winning one of the prizes, simply answer the question and follow the entry instructions.

Where does the festival name 'Anthropos' come from?

a) Greek

b) German

c) French

Email your answer, together with your name, address and contact number to venue@whtimes.co.uk with 'Vegan' in the subject line.

The closing date is 5pm on Monday, June 10, 2019. Normal Archant competition rules apply.

Unless you have chosen to receive other information from us, Archant Community Media Limited and Anthropos will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.

For more on the festival, visit www.anthroposfestival.org