A fun stage adaptation of Zog and the Flying Doctors will entertain kids in Cambridge next week.

Based on the much-loved picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, Zog and the Flying Doctors can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre from Tuesday, August 9 to Sunday, August 14.

With performances in the morning and afternoon to choose from, it's the perfect school holiday treat for youngsters aged three plus.

Zog, super keen student turned air-ambulance, still lands with a crash-bang-thump.

Together with his Flying Doctor crew, Princess Pearl and Sir Gadabout, they tend to a sunburnt mermaid, a unicorn with one too many horns, and a lion with the flu.

However, Pearl’s uncle, the King, has other ideas about whether princesses should be doctors, and she’s soon locked up in the castle back in a crown and a silly frilly dress.

With a bit of help from some friends and half a pound of cheese, can Pearl make her uncle better and prove princesses can be doctors, too?

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler are a multi award-winning writer and illustrator partnership, whose other titles include The Gruffalo, Room on the Broom, The Smartest Giant in Town and What the Ladybird Heard.

Visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com for performance times of Zog and the Flying Doctors and to book tickets.

Adult tickets cost £18 and it's £16 for children. All ticket prices include a £3 per-ticket booking fee.

