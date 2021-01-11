Wonder Woman flies into IWM Duxford for movie scenes

Published: 4:52 PM January 11, 2021

Chris Pine as Steve Trevor and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in a scene from Wonder Woman 1984 filmed at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Clay Enos/ ™ & © DC Comics / © 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Scenes from recent movie release Wonder Woman 1984 were filmed near Royston at IWM Duxford and a local golf course.

Warner Bros' DC blockbuster had a limited cinema release late last year in the UK before tier restrictions tightened, and then lockdown closed venues across the country for the foreseeable future.

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Chris Pine as Steve Trevor in sequel Wonder Woman 1984. - Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/ ™ & © DC Comics / © 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The sequel to 2017's box office smash Wonder Woman, WW84 sees Gal Gadot reprise her role as Diana Prince – aka Wonder Woman.

The origin movie was set during World War One.

Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot. - Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Fast forward to the 1980s and scenes of director Patty Jenkins' superhero sequel were shot on location at IWM Duxford's American Air Museum and the nearby Heydon Grange Golf Club.

Filming took place both outside and inside the American Air Museum at Duxford over two nights.

The American Air Museum at IWM Duxford has been listed at Grade II*. - Credit: Imperial War Museum

The scenes involved both Gal Gadot and Chris Pine – playing the returning Steve Trevor – with the pair looking round a museum before stealing a jet.

Samantha Lee, events and filming coordinator at IWM Duxford, said: “We were thrilled to welcome Warner Bros on site at IWM Duxford for the filming of the movie, Wonder Woman 1984.

Sunset view of the American Air Museum at IWM Duxford - Credit: IWM American Air Museum IWM Duxford

"The historic airfield, which stretches for a mile across the Cambridgeshire countryside, offers a spacious and unique filming location and the recently Grade II* listed American Air Museum was selected as a backdrop for the movie based on the building’s unusual and striking design."

Samantha added: "IWM Duxford has been welcoming TV and film production crews on site for decades and we are delighted to be able to support these exciting projects, which in turn help us to preserve our collection and historic sites for future generations.”

A helicopter coming into land at Heydon Grange Golf Club during filming of Wonder Woman 1984. - Credit: Heydon Grange Golf Club

Scenes were also shot at Heydon Grange in October 2018 with the production crew on site for the day.

The filming at the golf club in Fowlmere Road saw an American helicopter land on the manicured grass of the ninth hole on Heydon Grange's Essex course.

A helicopter at Heydon Grange Golf Club during filming of movie Wonder Woman 1984. - Credit: Heydon Grange Golf Club

Wonder Woman 1984 finds Diana riding lightning across the sky, donning wings of gold, and chasing a dream while in pursuit of two new formidable foes: Max Lord and the Cheetah.

Playing Maxwell Lord is Pedro Pascal, most recently seen playing the titular role in the first ever live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva in Wonder Woman 1984. - Credit: Clay Enos/ ™ & © DC Comics / © 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc

Kristen Wiig takes on the dual role of bookish, awkward scientist Barbara Minerva and her alter ego, the Cheetah, one of fandom’s favorites as well as one of Wonder Woman’s most formidable rivals.

“When Patty called me about being in the movie, I immediately said yes because I loved the first one," says Wiig, who co-wrote and starred in movie comedy Bridesmaids.

Director Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Wonder Woman 1984. - Credit: Clay Enos/ ™ & © DC Comics / © 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

"It was that simple. Then when I read the script, I was so excited by the extent of the transformation of my character, how much she changes and how evil she becomes.

"I’ve always wanted to do something like that, so it was a dream for me to get to play her.”

The production filmed in the US, England, Wales, Spain and the Canary Islands of Tenerife and Fuerteventura.

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in action adventure Wonder Woman 1984. - Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/ ™ & © DC Comics / © 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“The global footprint of this film is one of the largest I’ve ever worked on,” reveals Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning producer Charles Roven.

“We also were able to shoot on both 35mm film and 65mm IMAX, which is always really exciting as it creates a true sense of spectacle and is one of the most immersive mediums in film today.”

Gal Gadot as Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 1984. - Credit: Clay Enos/ ™ & © DC Comics / © 2018 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC.

Once shooting in Virginia and Washington, D.C., America, was completed, cast and key crew then headed to the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden for soundstage work.

There in Herts, the crew recreated the interiors of the White House Oval Office and the Smithsonian Museum.

They would later utilise a number of locations in England, including film-friendly Bovingdon Airfield in Hertfordshire, Heydon Grange Golf Club, and IWM Duxford, across the county border in south Cambridgeshire.

Producer Stephen Jones notes: “Even though we were making an epic superhero movie – with a lot of larger-than-life action sequences, taking place across several countries and shooting on location whenever possible – working with Patty and understanding her vision, we knew the film would also feel grounded.

"She likes to work in-camera in order to make everything look and feel as real as possible.”

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure Wonder Woman 1984. - Credit: Clay Enos/ ™ & © DC Comics / © 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc

Director, co-writer and film producer Patty Jenkins aimed to fill the screen with even bigger action and higher stakes for the title character.

“In the first film, Diana engaged with the first wave of the mechanisation of the world; this time, she engages with humankind at the height of its success or, more accurately, excess,” she states.

“As before, there’s something for everyone in the audience to enjoy, and a lot for the tried-and-true fans to love.”

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 1984. - Credit: Clay Enos/ ™ & © DC Comics

Jenkins adds: “The core of the story never loses sight of what Wonder Woman is: optimistic, positive, courageous…our better self.

"She is a perfect example of what I believe superheroes are meant to do, which is to show us how to be our better selves and remind us that by doing so, we can create a better world.”

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure Wonder Woman 1984. - Credit: Clay Enos/ ™ & © DC Comics / © 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.



