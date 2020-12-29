Wonder Woman 1984 'is exactly the tonic we need'

Review

Published: 1:53 PM December 29, 2020 Updated: 2:01 PM December 29, 2020

Patty Jenkins follows up her hit 2017 origin film Wonder Woman, with this 80s set sequel which sees Gal Gadot return as the titular lasso wielding superhero.

The film's landmark release saw it open simultaneously in cinemas and also on US streaming service HBO Max.

Whilst here on UK shores, only those lucky enough to have an open local theatre will get to see it cinematically.

However, the film is set to be released on demand on January 13, meaning UK movie lovers can watch from the safety of their own sofas.

Wonder Woman 1984 finds Gadot’s Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, keeping a low profile in the 1980s curating ancient artefacts for the Smithsonian institute.

When businessman Maxwell Lord tricks her colleague Barbara into parting with a mysterious artefact, Diana must use her unique skills to uncover his true intentions and avert a global catastrophe.

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Chris Pine as Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984 - Credit: Warner Bros Pictures

Things are complicated even further when her late boyfriend Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) makes a bizarre reappearance.

With its 1980s setting and a similar tone, the film has shades of Richard Donner’s 1978 Superman film and has a lead who could become equally as iconic as Christopher Reeve.

Gadot has now portrayed Wonder Woman four times, Including the various DC team up films, and is clearly comfortable in the role, effortlessly embodying the confident Amazonian princess.

Director Jenkins' inspired choices are evident with the casting of comedian Kristen Wiig in the role of Diana’s bumbling workmate Barbara Minerva.

At first glance Wiig seems an odd choice, but she’s a perfect fit for the character's uncomfortable awkwardness and has the range to fully embrace her dark transition later in the movie.

Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984 - Credit: Warner Bros Pictures

The return of Chris Pine to the role Steve Trevor is handled equally well. The actor is the heart of the movie's lighter comedic moments, whilst also successfully reigniting his onscreen chemistry with Gadot that was so evident in the first film.

Man of the moment Pedro Pascal throws himself wholeheartedly into the role of chief antagonist Maxwell Lord. Delivering a delightfully unhinged performance as Lord is gradually corrupted by the power he’s unleashed.

The film has been criticised in some quarters for a perceived lack of action, however while Lord offers a more cerebral threat, there is still plenty here to excite fans.

Plus the more human villain makes for a refreshing change from the CGI monsters that often fill the final third of this type of film.

Packed with emotional heart, Patty Jenkins has delivered another perfectly judged slice of uplifting escapism.

In a year starved of superhero thrills and blockbuster entertainment, WW84 is exactly the tonic we need.