Dickon Tyrell as Julius Caesar in the Shakespeare’s Globe production of Julius Caesar. - Credit: Helen Murray

Conspiracy to kill, cunning rhetoric, a divisive fight for greatness: Ancient Rome has never felt closer to home.

Shakespeare’s Globe return to Cambridge this summer with a startlingly relevant new production of the Bard's epic tragedy Julius Caesar.

Anna Crichlow as Brutus and Dickon Tyrrell as Julius Caesar in Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare. - Credit: Helen Murray

William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre from Thursday, July 28 to Sunday, July 31 as part of the nationwide Globe on Tour series.

When Cassius and Brutus decide Rome’s leader Caesar poses a political threat to their beloved country, there’s only one solution.

Shakespeare’s Globe's production of Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare. - Credit: Helen Murray

Director Diane Page said: “I’m so excited to bring my production of Julius Caesar straight from the Globe Theatre in London to tour across the UK.

"These past few years have revealed more than ever how betrayal, division, and cunning rhetoric are not just traits belonging to Ancient Rome.

"Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar will be on the road this summer and I look forward to visiting these fantastic venues.”

Dickon Tyrell as Julius Caesar, Samuel Oatley as Mark Antony and Amie Francis as Calpurnia in Shakespeare’s Globe's production of Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare. - Credit: Helen Murray

Diane won the JMK Award in 2021 for Statements after an Arrest under the Immorality Act at the Orange Tree Theatre. Her previous directing work includes Out West, In Love and Loyalty (Lyric Hammersmith) and Ghost Stories (associate director West End and tour).

Julius Caesar is designed by Khadija Raza with Jesse Haughton-Shaw as dramaturg and Indiana Lown Collins as assistant director.

Anna Crichlow as Brutus in Shakespeare’s Globe's production of Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare. - Credit: Helen Murray

The touring ensemble comprises of Charlotte Bate playing Cassius, Omar Bynon as Decius / Soothsayer, Anna Crichlow playing Brutus, Amie Francis as Calpurnia, Cash Holland playing Portia / Murellus, Jack Myers as Casca / Octavius, Samuel Oatley playing Mark Antony, and Dickon Tyrrell playing Julius Caesar.

Jack Myers as Lucius and Anna Crichlow as Brutus in Shakespeare’s Globe's production of Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare. - Credit: Helen Murray

Shakespeare’s Globe opened in 1997, founded by actor and director Sam Wanamaker.

It is a reconstruction of the Globe Theatre, an Elizabethan playhouse for which William Shakespeare wrote his plays.

The original theatre was built in 1599, destroyed by a fire in 1613, rebuilt in 1614, and was then demolished in 1644.

Omar Bynon as Messala and Jack Myers as Octavius in Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare. - Credit: Helen Murray

Tickets for Julius Caesar at Cambridge Arts Theatre cost from £20 to £35, with all ticket prices include a £3 per-ticket booking fee.

Performances are at 7.30pm, with matinees at 2.30pm on the Saturday and Sunday.

Call the box office on 01223 503333 or visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com

The play comes with a 12+ age guidance as the performance contains depictions of war, self-harm, suicide, violence, blood and offensive language.

There's also a pre-show talk hosted by assistant director Indiana Lown Collins on Thursday, July 28 at 6.30pm.