A thought-provoking retelling of the classic play Blood Brothers is coming to the stage in Cambridge.

Written by Willy Russell, who also penned Educating Rita and Shirley Valentine, this adaptation at the ADC Theatre is set against the 1981 Toxteth Riots in Liverpool.

Two brothers separated at birth grow up in different social classes.

As racial and class conflicts reach a climax during the Toxteth Riots, the now adult and high-flying Eddie returns home while Mickey is unemployed and living on the edge of poverty.

The brothers must finally learn the cruel, inescapable truth of their identity.

Blood Brothers seeks to address the "intersectional problems of race and class that continue to impede our social progress today" says the director Lucy Green, an undergraduate at Wolfson College, Cambridge.

This emotionally gripping play about family, friendship, and love will "hopefully leave the audience with something new to think about, having laughed lots and maybe even shed a tear" says assistant director Hetty Opayinka.

"I think it's been reworked perfectly to capture the current zeitgeist. Including the element of race revitalises a play that many will already be familiar with."

Dynamic, innovative and unique use of sound and visuals creates an immersive experience for the audience.

Assistant director Oluwatayo Adewole adds: "It's been a great experience to work with this brilliant cast and production team to bring such an iconic play to life."

You can see this new production of Willy Russell's play at the ADC, Britain’s oldest University playhouse, from Tuesday, January 25 to Saturday, January 29 at 7.45pm.





What's on at the ADC Theatre this month

An Unsustainable Mess

An Unsustainable Mess, an all-new, original student sketch show, is being performed at the ADC this week from Wednesday, January 19 to Saturday, January 22 at 9pm.

This climate change-themed performance tackles everything from reusable period products to sentient wind turbines.

Creator and director Luke Hoskisson says: "I have always played with the idea of using my comedy writing for a positive impact and this show addresses a topic that really hits home for me; climate change has me worrying 24/7.

"Despite all your best efforts, no matter how many things you put in the green bin, sometimes you end up asking yourself, 'it's all ending anyway, what's the point?!' "And so I think it's important that we make sure we still smile, and we still laugh – that's why we've created the show."

But this show offers more than just side-splitting comedy, as assistant writer and director Ariel Hebditch says.

"We have thought carefully throughout the whole production process as to how we can make our show as sustainable as possible.

"We are using recycled props and costumes whenever we can, which includes getting creative with some cardboard here and there.

"This consciousness has made the project so rewarding as we are actively reducing our environmental impact as well as providing commentary on the climate crisis."

Eidolon

You can see Eidolon, written by Sieve Bonaiuti, a third year Classicist at the University of Cambridge, at the ADC from Wednesday, January 26 to Saturday, January 29, at 11pm.





What's on at the Corpus Playroom

The Phlebotomist

The Phlebotomist opens at the Corpus Playroom tonight (Tuesday, January 18) and runs until Saturday, January 22.

Opening with the real words of a Tory health minister, Ella Road’s Olivier-nominated debut takes place in a world where genetic testing has just been legalised and blood ‘ratings’ have begun to reform how society functions.

This powerful, sexy, and dystopian play channels Black Mirror and Brave New World to explore what can happen when we reduce human life to little more than a number.

For co-directors Lily Isaacs and Elena Pare, undergraduates at Clare College, bringing this all to life has been a transformative experience.

"If living through a pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that no matter how immovable or permanent we think society is, biology can change it all in a blink of an eye.”

Taking audiences on an incredible journey, this powerful cautionary tale will make you question yourself, society, our leaders, and the future.