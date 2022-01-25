Experience University of Cambridge Museums' free Twilight with the Museums sleepover at home

TV presenters and YouTubers Maddie Moate and Greg Foot will present The Mystery of the Moonflower as part of the Twilight with the Museums: Digital Sleepover on February 16. - Credit: Supplied by University of Cambridge Museums

Enjoy a virtual night at the museum during the February half-term break.

The University of Cambridge Museums (UCM) and local partners are inviting families to recreate the wonder of a night at the museums in their own homes.

As part of Twilight with the Museums, a free annual February half-term event for families, UCM will be hosting an online digital sleepover experience that will have everything families need to create their own museum sleepover – at home.

Inspired by the museums’ collections, the online programme will include a mixture of pre-recorded and downloadable events, activities and performances from 4.30pm on Wednesday, February 16.

Make your own shadow puppet like this version from the Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology - Credit: University of Cambridge Museums

There will also be a very special live online interactive adventure with TV presenters and YouTubers Maddie Moate and Greg Foot (CBeebies' Maddie’s Do You Know?, Blue Peter, Let’s Go Live) broadcast from the Glasshouses at the Botanic Garden.

Twilight at Home coordinator Susan Miller said: "With the uncertainty that currently surrounds the safety of large-scale public events, we are delighted to be able to bring some of the magic of our popular Twilight event into people’s homes.

"With its exciting mix of science, storytelling, games, crafts and performances, this programme allows families to enjoy a whole range of collections-themed activities in a way which suits them.

"Our museums and partners will also be hosting drop-in and bookable activities throughout the week for anyone keen to get out and about."

Among the many activities on offer, families will be able to listen to renowned storyteller Wendy Shearer’s tale inspired by objects from the Fitzwilliam Museum.

Wendy Shearer - Credit: Marco Cervi

You can also enjoy a theatre performance featuring encounters with wild animals and mythical beasts, try out some ‘Climate Change Karaoke’, experience some ‘spooky’ encounters from the Sedgwick Museum, along with den-building, hands-on crafts, and more.

Join TV presenters and YouTubers Maddie Moate and Greg Foot for The Mystery of the Moonflower - Credit: Supplied by University of Cambridge Museums

Then, at 7pm, you'll be able to watch live and help Maddie and Greg find clues, solve puzzles, and search the tropical rainforests and deserts of the Botanic Garden to find the secrets of the mysterious Moonflower, which flowered at the garden for the first time last year.

By signing-up for the programme on www.museums.cam.ac.uk/twilight subscribers will receive a sleepover planning guide full of tips and activities to help them prepare for the night, suggested itineraries, and access to the event itself.



The sleepover experience forms part of a broad programme of half-term activities which also includes in-person events across University of Cambridge Museums and partner organisations, and unique events for families with children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Enjoy family activities over half-term with University of Cambridge Museums - Credit: Alice Boagey

Taking part in the Twilight with the Museums programme are Cambridge Centre for Computing History, Cambridge Museum of Technology, Cambridge Science Centre, Cambridge University Botanic Garden, Churches Conservation Trust, Cromwell Museum, The Fitzwilliam Museum, Kettle's Yard, Museum of Archaeology & Anthropology, Museum of Cambridge, Museum of Classical Archaeology, Museum of Zoology, National Horseracing Museum, Norris Museum, Sedgwick Museum of Earth Sciences, The Polar Museum, University of Cambridge Library and Whipple Museum of the History of Science.