Experience University of Cambridge Museums' free Twilight with the Museums sleepover at home
- Credit: Supplied by University of Cambridge Museums
Enjoy a virtual night at the museum during the February half-term break.
The University of Cambridge Museums (UCM) and local partners are inviting families to recreate the wonder of a night at the museums in their own homes.
As part of Twilight with the Museums, a free annual February half-term event for families, UCM will be hosting an online digital sleepover experience that will have everything families need to create their own museum sleepover – at home.
Inspired by the museums’ collections, the online programme will include a mixture of pre-recorded and downloadable events, activities and performances from 4.30pm on Wednesday, February 16.
There will also be a very special live online interactive adventure with TV presenters and YouTubers Maddie Moate and Greg Foot (CBeebies' Maddie’s Do You Know?, Blue Peter, Let’s Go Live) broadcast from the Glasshouses at the Botanic Garden.
Twilight at Home coordinator Susan Miller said: "With the uncertainty that currently surrounds the safety of large-scale public events, we are delighted to be able to bring some of the magic of our popular Twilight event into people’s homes.
"With its exciting mix of science, storytelling, games, crafts and performances, this programme allows families to enjoy a whole range of collections-themed activities in a way which suits them.
Most Read
- 1 Goalkeeper with incurable brain tumour overwhelmed by fundraiser response
- 2 Ian Stewart murder trial: Diane 'suffered lack of oxygen for up to an hour'
- 3 Former nurse at Stevenage's Lister Hospital struck off
- 4 Melbourn Village College ready for Hastings battle in quarter-finals of national cup
- 5 Meldreth mental health cancer support charity appoints first patron
- 6 Royston drama group CADS announces winner of 2022 Fred Sillence Award
- 7 Fake Dyson Airwrap and Primark baby toy among recent recalled items
- 8 Hundreds in Herts fined for breaking lockdown rules
- 9 Patients required to continue wearing face coverings in healthcare settings
- 10 Murder trial told Ian Stewart was 'so cross' after sister-in-law called coroner
"Our museums and partners will also be hosting drop-in and bookable activities throughout the week for anyone keen to get out and about."
Among the many activities on offer, families will be able to listen to renowned storyteller Wendy Shearer’s tale inspired by objects from the Fitzwilliam Museum.
You can also enjoy a theatre performance featuring encounters with wild animals and mythical beasts, try out some ‘Climate Change Karaoke’, experience some ‘spooky’ encounters from the Sedgwick Museum, along with den-building, hands-on crafts, and more.
Then, at 7pm, you'll be able to watch live and help Maddie and Greg find clues, solve puzzles, and search the tropical rainforests and deserts of the Botanic Garden to find the secrets of the mysterious Moonflower, which flowered at the garden for the first time last year.
By signing-up for the programme on www.museums.cam.ac.uk/twilight subscribers will receive a sleepover planning guide full of tips and activities to help them prepare for the night, suggested itineraries, and access to the event itself.
The sleepover experience forms part of a broad programme of half-term activities which also includes in-person events across University of Cambridge Museums and partner organisations, and unique events for families with children with special educational needs and disabilities.
Taking part in the Twilight with the Museums programme are Cambridge Centre for Computing History, Cambridge Museum of Technology, Cambridge Science Centre, Cambridge University Botanic Garden, Churches Conservation Trust, Cromwell Museum, The Fitzwilliam Museum, Kettle's Yard, Museum of Archaeology & Anthropology, Museum of Cambridge, Museum of Classical Archaeology, Museum of Zoology, National Horseracing Museum, Norris Museum, Sedgwick Museum of Earth Sciences, The Polar Museum, University of Cambridge Library and Whipple Museum of the History of Science.