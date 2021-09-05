Cambridge alumni return to the city for show at the Corpus Playroom

Published: 7:32 PM September 5, 2021

TUNA can be seen at the Corpus Playroom in Cambridge on September 17 and September 18 at 7pm. - Credit: Katerina Kotti.

Three Cambridge alumni – including a former Footlight – return to the city having honed their crafts in the professional theatre industry.

Produced by Airlock, TUNA runs at the Corpus Playroom on Friday, September 17 and Saturday, September 18 at 7pm.

Written and performed by former Cambridge Footlights member Rosanna Suppa, directed by Robbie Taylor Hunt, and lit by Catja Hamilton, TUNA is a darkly comic one-person show about the unsexy side of growing up around guns, ridiculous ideas of social mobility, and female criminality.

It originally ran as part of VAULT Festival 2020 in London, where it received 4-star reviews from BroadwayWorld, LondonTheatre1, and British Theatre. The playwright James Graham called it "a refreshingly hilarious working class story painting a rich and optimistic portrait of youth criminality".

Lighting designer Catja said: "Our theatre company, Airlock, was founded while we were all students at Cambridge.

"We learnt our crafts at the ADC Theatre and Corpus Playroom and have continued to work together professionally ever since.

"As a company, we're delighted to be returning to where it all began with one of our most exciting projects."

Visit the ADC Theatre website www.adctheatre.com to book tickets for the show's short run in Cambridge.

