Sir Tom Jones set for green, green grass of Newmarket Racecourses

Published: 9:20 PM July 17, 2021

Sir Tom Jones will headline the opening Newmarket Nights concert of the summer at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media.

Sir Tom Jones' intimate, well for him, Revive Live Tour gig at Cambridge Junction has sold out.

However, you can catch the legendary Welsh singer at Newmarket Racecourses this coming week as part of the Newmarket Nights concert series.

The It's Not Unusual star will play the Junction on Tuesday, September 14 as part of Music Venue Trust and The National Lottery's bid to support local grassroots venues.

Sir Tom Jones will play Cambridge Junction as part of The National Lottery's Revive Live Tour. - Credit: Supplied by Republic Media / Music Venue Trust

Now 81, The Voice UK coach Sir Tom is keen to put something back into the industry and the Cambridge concert will help to raise awareness of the breeding ground for the next generation of live music performers.

He said: “Musicians can record in their bedrooms, but they can’t learn to perform in public without a place to play. Without that, there is no way you can communicate directly to people.

"It’ll be tough to hone your skills and you’ll never have the thrill of feeling their feedback.

"Without a grassroots music venue, the neighbourhood won’t have a place where people can come together to discover and support a new talent.

"So support your local pub, club, gym or church or wherever someone has the guts to bring in some entertainment, it makes all the difference both to budding artists and the community.

"I’m delighted to be able to perform a special show as part of The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour and to be celebrating the return of live music.”

While tickets for Sir Tom's full capacity standing show at J1 in Cambridge were quickly snapped up by eager fans when they went on sale last week, you can still see the Delilah star on the green, green grass of Newmarket Racecourse this week.

If you want to enjoy a spot of racing followed by live music, he will be headlining the opening Newmarket Nights show of the season on Friday, July 23.

Visit www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/newmarket for more details.





Following Sir Tom's concert, Olly Murs will play Newmarket on July 30 and then Jess Glynne will return on August 6.

The summer concert series continues on August 13 with Never Gonna Give You Up star Rick Astley.

McFly will then headline Summer Saturday Live at Newmarket Racecourses on August 28. This is a daytime family event.