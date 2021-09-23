News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Strictly Come Dancing champion to Dial M for Murder in Cambridge

Alan Davies

Published: 8:00 PM September 23, 2021   
Dial M For Murder stars Tom Chambers and Diana Vickers.

Dial M For Murder, which can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre, stars Tom Chambers and Diana Vickers. - Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Arts Theatre

A Strictly Come Dancing champion will swap the ballroom for the Cambridge stage in a new production of thriller Dial M for Murder.

Former Holby City and Waterloo Road favourite Tom Chambers, who lifted the Strictly Glitterball trophy in 2006 with professional Camilla Dallerup, will star in Frederick Knott’s genre-defining thriller at Cambridge Arts Theatre next month.

Diana Vickers and Tom Chambers star in Dial M For Murder, which can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre in October.

Diana Vickers and Tom Chambers star in Dial M For Murder, which can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre in October. - Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Arts Theatre

He will appear in Dial M for Murder alongside Diana Vickers, who made her name as a contestant of The X Factor and has since starred in the West End production of Little Voice.

Made famous by Alfred Hitchcock’s classic 1954 movie, the iconic thriller is a masterclass in suspense and opens in Cambridge on Tuesday, October 5 and runs until Saturday, October 9.

Can you ever get away with the perfect crime?

TV and stage favourite Tom Chambers, who appeared in ITV crime drama Midsomer Murders last year, stars as the charismatic and manipulative Tony Wendice, a jaded ex-tennis pro who has given it all up for his wife Margot, played by Diana Vickers.

Diana Vickers as Margot Wendice in Dial M For Murder

Diana Vickers as Margot Wendice in Dial M For Murder, which can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre in October. - Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Arts Theatre

Diana first came to public attention as a semi-finalist on The X Factor in 2008 and is remembered for her heartfelt, barefoot performances.

When Tony discovers Margot has been unfaithful, his mind turns to revenge in the pursuit of the ‘perfect crime’.

Dial M for Murder will leave you spellbound as Tony becomes more tangled in the web of his own making.

The thriller stars Christopher Harper – who played Nathan Curtis in ITV soap Coronation Street –  as both Captain Lesgate and Inspector Hubbard.

Also starring Michael Salami, who played Shane Sweeney in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, this ultimate masterclass in suspense is guaranteed to entwine you with its spine-chilling twists and turns.

Tom Chambers stars in the national tour of Dial M For Murder

Tom Chambers stars as Tony Wendice in Dial M For Murder, which can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre in October. - Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Arts Theatre

Anthony Banks directs the national tour of Frederick Knott’s Dial M for Murder, adding to credits that recently include Gaslight, Strangers on a Train, and his production of the hit thriller The Girl on a Train.

Performances of Dial M for Murder at Cambridge Arts Theatre, in St Edward’s Passage, are nightly at 7.30pm, with matinees at 2.30pm on the Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Diana Vickers stars as Margot Wendice in Dial M For Murder.

Diana Vickers stars as Margot Wendice in Dial M For Murder. - Credit: Supplied by Cambridge

The performance on Wednesday, October 6 at 7.30pm is a BSL Interpreted performance.

Tickets for the show cost from £20 to £40. All ticket prices include a £3 per ticket booking fee.

To book, call the box office on 01223 503333 or visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com


Hertslynx bus app

Hertfordshire County Council

New app allows passengers to order bus to virtual stops

Georgia Barrow

Supermarine Spitfire Mk XIV displaying at IWM Duxford at the Flying Days: The Fighters event.

IWM Duxford

IWM Duxford prepares for 2021 Battle of Britain Air Show

Alan Davies

Clare Rogers from Melbourn Village College took part in the run alongside son Gethin and husband Mike

Teacher raises more than £3,000 with charity run in mother's memory

Anne Suslak

Lizzy Dudley with runner-up Alfie Nelson-Westlake (left) and James Gwilliam after the Shelsley Walsh Hill Climb

Motorsport

Girl power and horse power prove a winning combination for Lizzy

Neil Metcalfe

