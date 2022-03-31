News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
'No Scrubs' and 'Waterfalls' stars TLC added to The Cambridge Club Festival 2022 line-up

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 5:31 PM March 31, 2022
TLC have been added to The Cambridge Club Festival 2022 line-up

Best-selling American girl group TLC are the latest headliner added to the star-studded 2022 line-up of The Cambridge Club Festival.

The multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning R&B band, most famous for their US number one hits Creep, Waterfalls, and No Scrubs, will join global superstars including Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Level 42, Gabrielle, The Jacksons and Corinne Bailey Rae on the bill.

TLC have been added to The Cambridge Club Festival 2022 line-up for Saturday, June 11.

The Cambridge Club Festival is set to return to Childerley Orchard, just outside Cambridge, from Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12.

As well as global music superstars, ticket holders can expect a diverse range of family entertainment, comedy, podcasts, street food and dining experiences – with incredible after-dark DJs in the Orchard, and glamping, pre-pitched and self-pitch camping available.

The latest superstars added to the festival line-up are TLC, who scored nine top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including chart-toppers Creep, Waterfalls, No Scrubs, and Unpretty.

The group also recorded four multi-platinum albums, including 1994's CrazySexyCool, which has sold more than 14 million copies worldwide. 

TLC's accolades include four career Grammy Awards, and five MTV Video Music Awards.

Founded in 2017, The Cambridge Club has quickly established itself as one of the fastest-growing and most-loved festivals in the country.

In 2021, The Cambridge Club delivered its first-ever full-weekend event, expanding from a local one-day party to a national three-day festival featuring artists such as Shalamar, Rag’n’Bone Man, Jack Savoretti, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Beverley Knight.

With heycar announced as headline partner, the festival returns to its beautiful new home in the Cambridgeshire countryside, Childerley Orchard, on June 10-12, offering the same stunning site and feel-good vibes, but boasting a much bigger line-up.

As well as the just announced TLC, performers at the feel-good family festival include the legendary Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, The Jacksons, Level 42, Gabrielle, Corinne Bailey Rae, Mica Paris, Sara Cox, Trevor Nelson and more.

Visit www.thecambridgeclub.co for more and to book tickets.

The Cambridge Club Festival 2022 line-up poster including the just announced TLC

