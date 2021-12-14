Tickets now on sale for Royston Town Pantomime

CADS are putting on Snow White for the annual Royston Pantomime - Credit: CADS

Corvus Amateur Drama Society (CADS) is putting on a panto with an unusual spin on Snow White next month - and tickets are on sale now.

The show, put on by director Emma Daintrey and musical director Louise Atkins, will be held in late January- with an extra matinee performance due to popular demand.

Putting a different spin on the traditional tale, Princess Snow White (Isabel Bass) is coming home after graduating from finishing school, and is expected to marry handsome Prince Alexander (Becky Seakins). However her stepmother is jealous of her beauty, and puts in motion numerous schemes to get rid of her rival.

The Snow White cast in rehearsal for next year's Royston Town Pantomime - Credit: Emma Daintrey

Meanwhile, in a forest, seven curiously familiar gold miners are looking for a cleaner...

Cunning plans, dreadful jokes, hopeless henchmen, a good fairy and a camel all feature in this festive tale, which is being presented in the round to ensure the audience are at the heart of the story.

Emma said: "We've been looking at ways to make the pantomime experience even more engaging, and know that performance in the round will encourage lots more audience involvement for children and adults alike, as well as giving the production a fresh, new feel."

CADS is putting on a pantomime of Snow White in Royston next month - Credit: CADS

The pattern of performance times has also been changed to include more matinee shows. Emma added: "We realise that many parents are reluctant to take young children to an evening performance so have decided to fit in an extra morning show."

The show takes place at King James Academy, senior site. To protect both cast members and the audience, audiences are required to have a negative lateral flow test before attending a performance and to wear a face mask unless exempt.

Cast members will also be required to have a negative test, and anyone cancelling their tickets because of a positive test will receive a refund.

Last year's Royston Town Pantomime of Jack and the Beanstalk - Credit: CADS

The show will go ahead unless government advice says otherwise, King James Academy withdraws its permission or too many cast members are unwell.

Performances will take place on Saturday, January 22 (2pm and 7.30pm), Sunday, January 23 (11.30am), Friday, January 28 (7.30pm) and Saturday, January 29 (2pm and 7.30pm).

For tickets go to https://www.cadsroyston.org.uk/current.html or call the box office on 07856 599039.



