Welcome return of Thriplow Daffodil Weekend

If you are looking for fun and fresh air this weekend, Thriplow will be the place to be.

For the Thriplow Daffodil Weekend & Country Fair finally returns after two years away.

The 2019 Thriplow Daffodil Festival. - Credit: © Terry Harris / Thriplow Daffodil Weekend

The charity fundraising event will take place on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday March 20 in the Cambridgeshire village.

In 2020, following six months of planning, the volunteer committee had to make the disappointing decision to cancel just three weeks before the event.

While it did prove to be the right decision – lockdown was brought in shortly after – the event has been greatly missed.

Morris dancers at the Thriplow Daffodil Weekend & Country Fair - Credit: Daffodil Weekend

A spokesperson said: "There’s nothing quite like a group of 350 kind-hearted unpaid volunteers coming together to raise funds for local charities."

Their good humour is infectious, too. Even when the ‘Beast from the East’ brought sub-zero temperatures on Daffodil Weekend’s 50th year, the teams managed to keep the event going for the intrepid visitors who braved all sorts to come.

Run entirely by volunteers from Thriplow and the surrounding villages, the Daffodil Weekend has raised more than £500,000 for local charities.

As the last DW was cancelled, money raised this year will go to the worthwhile nominated charities of 2020: Royal Papworth Charity and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Volunteers at Thriplow Daffodil Weekend - Credit: Daffodil Weekend

Only COVID-19 and foot and mouth have managed to prevent the weekend from taking place since it started in 1969.

In September last year, committee members were determined that 2022 was going to be the year to put the Daffodil Weekend back in the calendar, with a few adjustments to allow for ‘the new normal’.

And there’s so much to look forward to at this outdoor event. The daffodils will be in full glory, and with over 500,000 bulbs planted around the village, there’s always a breathtaking show.

There will be dray rides at Thriplow Daffodil Weekend & Country Fair - Credit: Daffodil Weekend

The ever-popular dray rides will be back, as will the flamboyant Devil's Dyke Morris dancers.

There will be a selection of vintage cars, tractors and mini steam engines on display, while the Thriplow Society have invited the blacksmiths to work up a sweat in The Smithy, plus there’s a great line-up of live music and entertainment.

Family Thriplow, now positioned in the school field, will include traditional games, entertainers and plenty for the kids to let off steam.

There will be over 100 stalls selling tempting garden, craft, gift, and artisan items from small independent businesses.

Breads on sale at a previous Daffodil Weekend in the Taste of Thriplow area. - Credit: Daffodil Weekend

If you get hungry or thirsty, all kinds of refreshments will be on offer from homemade cakes in the tearooms to street food in the Taste of Thriplow, and while you’re there, don’t forget to grab a pint in ‘The Mean Gran’ beer tent.

A dog-friendly event, well behaved pooches will be welcomed at the Fun Dog Show and on the dog agility course in Country Thriplow.

To find out more follow the Thriplow Daffodil Weekend on social media or see www.thriplowdaffodils.org.uk