News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > Things to do

Welcome return of Thriplow Daffodil Weekend

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 7:05 PM March 15, 2022
The Thriplow Daffodil Weekend 2022 takes place on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20.

The Thriplow Daffodil Weekend 2022 takes place on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20. - Credit: © Terry Harris / Thriplow Daffodil Weekend

If you are looking for fun and fresh air this weekend, Thriplow will be the place to be.

For the Thriplow Daffodil Weekend & Country Fair finally returns after two years away.

The 2019 Thriplow Daffodil Festival.

The 2019 Thriplow Daffodil Festival. - Credit: © Terry Harris / Thriplow Daffodil Weekend

The charity fundraising event will take place on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday March 20 in the Cambridgeshire village.

In 2020, following six months of planning, the volunteer committee had to make the disappointing decision to cancel just three weeks before the event.

While it did prove to be the right decision – lockdown was brought in shortly after – the event has been greatly missed.

Morris dancers at the Thriplow Daffodil Weekend & Country Fair

Morris dancers at the Thriplow Daffodil Weekend & Country Fair - Credit: Daffodil Weekend

A spokesperson said: "There’s nothing quite like a group of 350 kind-hearted unpaid volunteers coming together to raise funds for local charities."

Their good humour is infectious, too. Even when the ‘Beast from the East’ brought sub-zero temperatures on Daffodil Weekend’s 50th year, the teams managed to keep the event going for the intrepid visitors who braved all sorts to come.

Most Read

  1. 1 Warehouse owners deliver lorryloads of donations to Ukrainian border
  2. 2 Best place to live in Hertfordshire revealed in new poll
  3. 3 Jail for man who robbed and burgled 'vulnerable' elderly victims
  1. 4 Advice after catalytic converter thefts in Royston
  2. 5 Entrepreneur to publish book on managing chronic illness
  3. 6 Pub managers to deliver van loads of essentials to Ukrainian refugees
  4. 7 Festival of Stories captures children's imaginations
  5. 8 Items from Iceland and Mothercare recalled due to safety concerns
  6. 9 'Eastern Powerhouse' to boost regional economy to launch on Tuesday
  7. 10 Romesh Ranganathan and Tom Davis coming to Saffron Walden Town Hall

Run entirely by volunteers from Thriplow and the surrounding villages, the Daffodil Weekend has raised more than £500,000 for local charities.

As the last DW was cancelled, money raised this year will go to the worthwhile nominated charities of 2020: Royal Papworth Charity and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Volunteers at Thriplow Daffodil Weekend

Volunteers at Thriplow Daffodil Weekend - Credit: Daffodil Weekend

Only COVID-19 and foot and mouth have managed to prevent the weekend from taking place since it started in 1969.

In September last year, committee members were determined that 2022 was going to be the year to put the Daffodil Weekend back in the calendar, with a few adjustments to allow for ‘the new normal’. 

And there’s so much to look forward to at this outdoor event. The daffodils will be in full glory, and with over 500,000 bulbs planted around the village, there’s always a breathtaking show.

There will be dray rides at Thriplow Daffodil Weekend & Country Fair

There will be dray rides at Thriplow Daffodil Weekend & Country Fair - Credit: Daffodil Weekend

The ever-popular dray rides will be back, as will the flamboyant Devil's Dyke Morris dancers.

There will be a selection of vintage cars, tractors and mini steam engines on display, while the Thriplow Society have invited the blacksmiths to work up a sweat in The Smithy, plus there’s a great line-up of live music and entertainment.

Family Thriplow, now positioned in the school field, will include traditional games, entertainers and plenty for the kids to let off steam.

There will be over 100 stalls selling tempting garden, craft, gift, and artisan items from small independent businesses.

Breads on sale at a previous Daffodil Weekend in the Taste of Thriplow area.

Breads on sale at a previous Daffodil Weekend in the Taste of Thriplow area. - Credit: Daffodil Weekend

If you get hungry or thirsty, all kinds of refreshments will be on offer from homemade cakes in the tearooms to street food in the Taste of Thriplow, and while you’re there, don’t forget to grab a pint in ‘The Mean Gran’ beer tent.

A dog-friendly event, well behaved pooches will be welcomed at the Fun Dog Show and on the dog agility course in Country Thriplow.

To find out more follow the Thriplow Daffodil Weekend on social media or see www.thriplowdaffodils.org.uk

The Thriplow Daffodil Weekend and Country Fair takes place from March 19 to March 20, 2022.

The Thriplow Daffodil Weekend and Country Fair takes place from March 19 to March 20, 2022. - Credit: Daffodil Weekend

Visit Cambridgeshire
Days Out Guide
Thriplow News
South Cambridgeshire News
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

Former Royston Crow secretary Norma King, pictured here in 1983, has died at the age of 84

Obituary

Family pays tribute to former Crow employee Norma King

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Outside Lister Hospital in Stevenage

Lister Hospital

Coroner's concerns over death at Stevenage's Lister Hospital

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Callum Lenk, Jason Lenk and a holdall which contained 17kg of cocaine at Callum's house in Haddenham, Cambridgeshire

Cambs Live News

Drug-dealing father and son jailed after £3m cocaine found in Cambs home

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Rush-hour traffic on the A10 at Milton, near Cambridge

Cambs Live News | Updated

Recap: Oil spill, roadworks and helium balloon cause commuter delays

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon