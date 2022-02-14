Video

The Wombats will headline Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, August 5, 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media.

Chart-topping indie-rock band The Wombats are the latest act announced for this summer's Newmarket Nights concerts.

The Jockey Club Live presents The Wombats at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Fresh from scoring a coveted number one in the UK charts with fifth studio album Fix Yourself, Not The World, the indie heroes will make their Newmarket Nights debut this summer.

The Wombats – Matthew Murphy, Tord Øverland Knudsen and Dan Haggis – said: “We’ve heard some amazing things about the Newmarket Nights crowd so can’t wait to be headlining for the first time this August.

"We love performing open-air shows, especially in new places, and are so excited to bring our tour to you all this summer!”

With hit singles Moving To New York, Backfire at the Disco, Kill The Director and Let’s Dance To Joy Division, The Wombats have an enviable back catalogue of bonafide pop-tinged indie classics.

The viral success of Oliver Nelson’s remix of their 2015 hit Greek Tragedy on TikTok has enraptured a whole new generation of fans, a feat they’ve managed to continually repeat since their 2007 album A Guide To Love, Loss & Desperation.

The band have also just surpassed over 1.5 billion streams worldwide.

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: “The Wombats are a constant staple at some of the biggest and best festivals in the world so are the perfect band to headline The July Course in August.

"The line-up for Newmarket Nights is bigger and better than ever before and will provide something for everyone this summer.”

Last year saw the likes of Sir Tom Jones and McFly play concerts at The Jockey Club racecourses.

This summer will see Anne-Marie, Paloma Faith, The Script, Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra and Queen Symphonic play Newmarket Racecourses.

Events will combine an electric evening at the races with a spectacular evening concert in an informal and relaxed open-air setting.

Tickets for The Wombats at Newmarket Racecourses will be on sale at 10am on Friday, February 18 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk.

A presale available to customers opens at 10am on Wednesday, February 16.