Chilling The Woman in Black returns to Cambridge Arts Theatre

Alan Davies

Published: 10:57 AM June 3, 2021    Updated: 11:01 AM June 3, 2021
The Woman in Black can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre this month as part of its 2021 reopening season.

The Woman in Black can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre this month as part of its 2021 reopening season. Pictured are cast members from the West End production. - Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Arts Theatre

Chilling theatrical classic The Woman in Black is returning to Cambridge Arts Theatre as part of the venue's 2021 reopening season.

This gripping production can be seen at the Cambridge cultural hub in St Edward's Passage from Thursday, June 17 to Saturday, June 26.

Book your tickets, if you dare, at www.cambridgeartstheatre.com 

The Woman in Black is heralded as the most terrifying live theatre experience of all time.

Stephen Mallatratt's ingenious adaptation of Susan Hill's bestselling Gothic novel tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family by the spectre of a ‘Woman in Black’.

He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul.

The Woman in Black returns to Cambridge Arts Theatre as part of its 2021 reopening season.

The Woman in Black returns to Cambridge Arts Theatre as part of its 2021 reopening season. Picture from the West End production. - Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Arts Theatre

It begins innocently enough, but as they delve further into his darkest memories the borders between make-believe and reality begin to blur and the flesh begins to creep.

The Woman in Black was adapted into a stage play and first performed at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in 1987.

The production then opened in the West End’s Fortune Theatre in 1989 and continues to this day, becoming the second longest running non-musical in the West End's history.

In June 2019, The Woman in Black celebrated its 30th anniversary in London's West End with a special gala performance.

Susan Hill's acclaimed ghost story was first published in 1983, and has subsequently been adapted into a 1989 television film and into a movie adaptation in 2012 starring Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe.

The production at Cambridge Arts Theatre, directed by Robin Herford and starring Antony Eden and Robert Goodale, is a brilliantly successful study in atmosphere, illusion and controlled horror. 

Evening performances are at 7.30pm, with matinees at 2.30pm on Saturday, June 19, Thursday, June 24, and Saturday, June 26. There are no performances on Sunday, June 20.

Ticket cost £20, £25, £30 and £35. All ticket prices include a £3 per-ticket booking fee.

Call the box office on 01223 503333 or book online at www.cambridgeartstheatre.com



