Published: 4:44 PM August 9, 2021

The Vaccines will play Cambridge Junction on Wednesday, September 29 as part of The National Lottery's Revive Live Tour. - Credit: Supplied by Music Venue Trust

The Vaccines have announced a September gig in Cambridge as part of The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour.

The indie rock group will play a run of intimate live dates to support the return of live music to grassroots music venues.

Among the dozen new shows to support their new album is one at Cambridge Junction on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Forming part of The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour, tickets for the J1 standing gig go on sale on August 13 – see www.thevaccines.com for more.

The National Lottery's Revive Live Tour is supporting grassroots music venues. - Credit: Music Venue Trust

Speaking about the autumn tour, which will follow the September 10 release of their fifth album Back In Love City, The Vaccines said: “We can’t wait to get back out playing shows again.

"It’s going to make it all the more special playing in rooms that are the lifeblood of the UK music community.

"Without these venues we’d be nothing. It’s going to go OFF!”

The Vaccines will play Cambridge Junction on Wednesday, September 29 as part of The National Lottery's Revive Live Tour. - Credit: Supplied by Music Venue Trust

The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour initiative is designed to help revive the UK’s grassroots live music sector.

The partnership between Music Venue Trust and The National Lottery will see hundreds of performances financially underwritten by The National Lottery enabling the grassroots live music industry to start promoting shows again in the knowledge that the upfront costs associated with touring are covered.

Mark Dayvd, chief executive of Music Venue Trust, said: "It's so important to get artists and crew back out and working, to get our grassroots music venues back up and running, and to get friends, families and communities back together enjoying live music.

“Grassroots music venues play a crucial role in the development of British music, nurturing local talent, providing a platform for artists to build their careers and develop their music and their performance skills.

"These venues also play a vital role in the cultural and economic vibrancy of any village, town or city. The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour is a fantastic initiative which is kickstarting the return of great events across the country."