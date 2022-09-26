The Two Popes with Anton Lesser and Nicholas Woodeson can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Manuel Harlan

Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce both won Oscar nominations for the 2019 movie The Two Popes.

From the writer of the Academy Award-winning Bohemian Rhapsody, Darkest Hour and The Theory of Everything comes the play that sparked the major motion picture starring Hopkins and Pryce.

The Two Popes stars Anton Lesser and Nicholas Woodeson. - Credit: Manuel Harlan

Anton Lesser, who was appeared in Game of Thrones, The Crown, and Endeavour, and Nicholas Woodeson, of Baptiste, The Death of Stalin, and The Danish Girl fame, take on the two lead roles in the stage version of The Two Popes playing at Cambridge Arts Theatre this week.

Nine years ago, Pope Benedict XVI stunned the world by resigning, the first Pope in 700 years to do so.

What drove this arch-conservative to break with sacred tradition and make way for Pope Francis to become one of the most powerful men on earth?

Nicholas Woodeson stars as one of The Two Popes, which can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Manuel Harlan

The Two Popes is a fascinating and humorous story that shines a light into one of the world’s most secretive institutions.

At its heart lies a timeless question: in moments of crisis, should we follow the rules or our conscience?

This gripping and entertaining play from Anthony McCarten premiered at Royal & Derngate, Northampton, in 2019.

The Two Popes stars Anton Lesser and Angela Jones. - Credit: Manuel Harlan

It was adapted into the multi-award-winning film for which McCarten was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Academy, Golden Globes, and BAFTA Awards.

The Two Popes opens at Cambridge Arts Theatre on Tuesday, September 27 and runs until Saturday, October 1.

For tickets, call the box office on 01223 503333 or visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com