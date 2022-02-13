Video

Dennis Herdman and Thom Tuck in The Play What I Wrote, which can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre - Credit: Manuel Harlan

A mystery special guest will appear on stage in a smash-hit production coming to Cambridge Arts Theatre.

West End comedy The Play What I Wrote, all about the comic duo Morecambe and Wise, plays at Cambridge Arts Theatre from Monday, February 21 to Saturday, February 26.

A key element to this production is a special mystery guest star, who appears at every performance.

A host of famous A-listers have previously held this role.

The name of Cambridge’s mystery guest star is being kept secret so audience members are in for a surprise when the curtain rises next week.

Described by the Guardian as "recklessly, tear-inducingly funny", The Play What I Wrote is a touching homage to much-loved comedy duo Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise.

The Play What I Wrote’s special guest appearances have been the topic of much discussion since the production first premiered in 2001.

The star-studded list of previous mystery guests has included Ralph Fiennes, Ewan McGregor, Joanna Lumley, Daniel Radcliffe, Kylie Minogue, Nigel Havers and Tom Hiddleston.

Thom has written a play, an epic set in the French Revolution called A Tight Squeeze for the Scarlet Pimple.

Dennis, on the other hand, wants to continue with their double act.

He believes that if they perform a tribute to Morecambe and Wise, Thom’s confidence will be restored and the double act will go on.

But first Dennis needs to persuade a guest star to appear in the play what Thom wrote.

Tickets for The Play What I Wrote at Cambridge Arts Theatre cost from £20 to £45, with all prices including a £3 per ticket booking fee.

Call the box office on 01223 503333 or book online at www.cambridgeartstheatre.com

Theatre-goes can see ‘whodunnit’ comedy-thriller Cluedo at Cambridge Arts Theatre from February 14 to February 19.

Based on the hit 1985 film and the classic detective board game, this spoof stars former EastEnders favourite Michelle Collins as Miss Scarlett.

The cast also includes Daniel Casey, who is best known for his role as Sgt Troy in Midsomer Murders and more recently Tom Bailey in EastEnders.