Winter wonderland coming to Cambridge as The North Pole ice rink returns
- Credit: David Johnson Photographic
A flurry of frozen fun is coming to Cambridge with the return of The North Pole ice rink this November.
From Friday, November 19 to Monday, January 3, 2022, The North Pole ice rink will be nestled among the trees in Parker’s Piece, Cambridge, as the park is turned into a winter wonderland.
The North Pole has everything visitors need to start feeling festive, with more seasonal fun than ever before.
Skate in style under the sun, moon and stars in the heart of Cambridge with the return of the popular clear span roof, offering a magical experience without having to worry about the weather.
The Big Wheel joins the long list of family fun at this year’s The North Pole, offering unprecedented views of the seasonal celebrations.
And for thrill-seekers, The North Pole, Cambridge will also house a three-lane, real ice slide, which will be the UK’s longest.
After a fun-filled skating session, visitors can refuel at the fully stocked Ice Bar, serving delicious bratwursts, steaming cups of hot chocolate with marshmallows, traditional mulled wine or cider, and much more.
Rob Derry, ice director at Arena, which coordinates the event, said: “We’ve gone all out to ensure The North Pole is a true celebration of winter 2021 in Cambridge to remember.
"After last year’s lockdown during the Christmas period cancelling our plans, we’re bringing back the fun in more ways than ever.
"From introducing our enviable Big Wheel to the UK’s longest three-lane ice slide offering an exhilarating experience to visitors, there’s something for everyone at this year’s magical North Pole Ice Rink.”
Tickets for The North Pole ice rink are available now, with prices starting at £13 for adults and £11 for children (aged between three and 12 years old), with discounted family and season tickets also available.
Skate aids are available to hire at £5 each.
The last skating session is 8pm to 8.45pm.
The rink will be closed Christmas Day.
For more information and to book tickets, visit https://thenorthpolecambridge.co.uk/