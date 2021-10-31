Gallery

Remember the Goods – Tom and Barbara, the suburban eco warriors?

And their posh next door neighbours, Margo and Jerry Leadbetter, desperately trying to maintain the Surbiton status quo?

Well, they’re back – and on stage for the first time in The Good Life, a theatrical reimagining of the TV sitcom that delighted millions in the 1970s.

Starring award-winning actor, presenter and comedian Rufus Hound as Tom Good and West End, television and film star Preeya Kalidas as Margo, the production can be seen on stage in Cambridge from Tuesday, November 9.

The classic BBC series, written by Bob Larbey and John Esmonde, starred Richard Briers as Tom Good, Felicity Kendal as his wife Barbara, Penelope Keith as Margo Leadbetter and Paul Eddington as Jerry Leadbetter.

Running for four series from 1975 to 1978, it saw the Goods attempt to escape the modern "rat race" lifestyle by "becoming totally self-sufficient" in their suburban house in Surbiton.

However, things didn't always go to plan as they tried to go back to basics.

Jeremy Sams’ stage comedy leads the well-loved characters through uproarious adventures, some old, some new and often hilariously familiar.

The cast is led by Rufus Hound whose extensive list of stage credits include the original West End production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, One Man, Two Guvnors, and Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

Rufus also originated the role of 'Dad' in the recent Royal Shakespeare Company's original production of David Walliams' The Boy In The Dress, which was met with critical acclaim in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Preeya Kalidas’ film, stage and TV credits include movie Bend It Like Beckham, Bombay Dreams and EastEnders, in which she played Amira Shah/Amira Masood.

Playing the other main characters are Dominic Rowan as Margo's husband Jerry Leadbetter and Sally Tatum as Barbara Good.

The Good Life stage production has been adapted and directed by Jeremy Sams.

Jeremy's directing credits include the National Theatre's West End and Broadway revival of Noises Off, the West End musical Spend, Spend, Spend, the international tour of The Sound of Music and Oklahoma! at Chichester Festival Theatre.

Performances of The Good Life can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre from Tuesday, November 9 to Saturday, November 13.

Tickets cost from £20 to £45. All ticket prices include a £3 per-ticket booking fee.

Call the box office on 01223 503333 or visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com

