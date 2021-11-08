The Cambridge Club Festival is returning for 2022 with a star-studded line up - Credit: The Cambridge Club

The Cambridge Club Festival has announced the first acts to join its dance-inspired line-up for 2022 - including pop, soul, funk and disco legends.

Global superstar headliners Lionel Richie, Diana Ross and Nile Rodgers & CHIC will perform at the family-friendly festival in Childerley Orchard.

The weekend of music, arts and culture takes place from Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12 next year, with pre-sale tickets available from November 10.

Lionel Richie is one of the headliners at The Cambridge Club Festival in June 2022 - Credit: The Cambridge Club

A four-time Grammy winner, Lionel Richie is guaranteed to have everyone dancing All Night Long on the Saturday, with his catalogue of albums across a glittering career. And Billboard's female entertainer of the century Diana Ross will perform a setlist of timeless hits for the ultimate singalong to close the show on Sunday.

Diana Ross is one of the headline acts at the star-studded Cambridge Club Festival - Credit: The Cambridge Club

Saturday night's special guests are Nile Rodgers & CHIC, whose classic live show boasts a string of number one hits.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC will be performing at The Cambridge Club Festival - Credit: Jill Furmanovsky

Further acts announced include Corinne Bailey Rae, Gabrielle, and Sara Cox - who will offer a nostalgia party like no other with her 'Just Can't Get Enough 80s' show.

Meanwhile friends of the festival Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club, Trevor Nelson and Uncle Funk's Disco Inferno are back to get everyone dancing.

Friday night's headliners are yet to be announced, but there is guaranteed to be even more music on offer for weekend ticket holders.

As well as music, The Cambridge Club will also serve up a three-day feast of arts, culture and wellbeing, with something for all ages.

Experienced instructors will lead morning mindfulness and yoga sessions, and there will be comedy, talks and live podcasts. For children and their parents, The Imagination Station will also offer educational and entertaining activities.

A wide variety of food and drink will also be available - representing cuisines from all over the world.

The festival's MD William Young said: "We are honoured to be welcoming such iconic artists to The Cambridge Club next year.

"Since we started out, these were some of the dream names on our list, so we're absolutely blown away to be able to announce them.

"It's the most apt and exciting line-up we could have wished for following the breakout success of last year."