The Jacksons added to The Cambridge Club 2022 festival line-up

The Jacksons have been announced for The Cambridge Club Festival. - Credit: Supplied by The Cambridge Club Festival

More superstar acts have been added to The Cambridge Club 2022 festival line-up including The Jacksons and Mica Paris.

The Cambridge Club Festival returns to Childerley Orchard, just outside Cambridge, from Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12.

With heycar announced as headline partner for the festival, organisers have announced another wave of artists joining the stellar line-up already including globally-renowned acts Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Level 42, Gabrielle and Corinne Bailey Rae.

The updated 2022 line-up includes The Jacksons – a band which forever changed the landscape of popular music with their unique brand of soulful pop-funk, lengthy catalogue of hits, and impeccable live performances.

Mica Paris has been announced for The Cambridge Club Festival. - Credit: Supplied by The Cambridge Club

Also added to the A-list line-up is songstress Mica Paris whose vocal range, power, and sheer soulfulness has spawned a career full of top 10 albums, including platinum-selling So Good.

Upcoming singer and vocal powerhouse Cassa Jackson – who supported The Jacksons on their 50th anniversary tour – joins too, along with the three brothers of Rayowa, who will impress with their crystal-clear falsetto, chiming guitars and effortless charisma.

Joining Crazy P at the Party-Time Continuum stage – an after-dark area for weekend campers, nestled in the apple orchard – is Waze, formerly of house super-duo Waze & Odyssey and now shining brightly as a solo artist and production powerhouse.

Expect the perfect soundtrack for dancing under the twinkling orchard lights, with a standout set blending house and disco influences.

The multi-talented singer, actor, dancer, and now DJ Denise Van Outen also jumps on the decks for a dose of disco magic, and festival co-founder Chris Jammer makes use of his eclectic disco/house repertoire to finish off the bill in style.

The latest The Cambridge Club Festival2 2022 line-up poster. - Credit: Supplied by The Cambridge Club

The festival’s MD, William Young, said: “We are honoured to announce the addition of such incredibly talented, globally-renowned names to The Cambridge Club line-up.

“These are acts we have always dreamt of welcoming to the festival.

"They really embody the feel-good, dance-focussed philosophy at its heart – and, of course, play amazing music which spans the generations, offering something for all ages.We cannot wait for June to come around!”

Along with the unbeatable catalogue of music on offer, the festival serves up a three-day feast of arts, culture, and wellness activities.

Revellers can start their morning by practising peaceful mindfulness and yoga and spend the afternoon enjoying the incredible selection of comedy and podcasts at the Auditorium of Intrigue.

Comedian Marcus Brigstocke - Credit: Supplied by The Cambridge Club Festiva

Special guests added include comedian Marcus Brigstocke and comedy act Angelos Epithemiou (played by Dan Skinner), who regularly features on the Brian and Roger Podcast and TV shows such as Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch.

They are accompanied by a variety of top comedians including Emmanuel Sonubi, Olivia Lee, Michelle Shaughnessy, Rob Rouse and Howard Read.

The Cambridge Club caters for all ages, with the Imagination Station hosting the Magic Star Live

Stage. This will feature Dick & Dom.

The comedy double act are best known for their CBBC hit show Dick and Dom In Da Bungalow. Also joining the party will be Andy & The Odd Socks.

To keep the kids thoroughly entertained, Toodle & Nibs host the Camp Cambridge children’s area.

Mat Moakes, CEO of headline partners heycar, said: “After two quiet years we’ve got a lot to make up for this summer, and what better way than turning the volume to 11 and coming together to dance to the amazing line-up of musicians at this year’s Cambridge Club festival.

"At heycar we’re all about that feel-good feeling, and nobody does it better than The Jacksons and all the other amazing artists making an appearance this year.

"We’re honoured to be the headline sponsor and can’t wait to see everyone on the dancefloor!”