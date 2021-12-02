Level 42 have been announced as the Friday night headliner of The Cambridge Club festival in 2022. - Credit: Supplied by The Cambridge Club

Level 42 have been announced as the third headliner for next summer's The Cambridge Club festival.

Mark King's band join Lionel Richie, Diana Ross and Nile Rodgers & CHIC on the 2022 festival line-up.

The Cambridge Club festival is set to return to the stunning Childerley Orchard from Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12, 2022 with an unbeatable line-up of pop, soul, funk and disco legends.

Level 42 – best known for hits Running in the Family and Lessons in Love – will headline the music festival on the Friday with their mixture of jaunty guitars and glittery breakbeats.

The festival's managing director, William Young, said: “We are honoured to be welcoming such a wealth of iconic artists to The Cambridge Club next year, and to now add in the legendary Level 42 to headline our Friday show is the icing on the cake.

“Since we started out, these were some of the dream names on our list, so we're absolutely blown away to be able to announce them.

"It’s the most apt and exciting line-up we could have wished for following the breakout success of last year – it really embodies the feel-good, dance-focussed philosophy at the heart of the festival and spans the generations so there’s something for all ages."

Lionel Richie will headline The Cambridge Club festival on Saturday, June 11, 2022. - Credit: Supplied by The Cambridge Club

Hello and Dancing on the Ceiling singer Lionel Richie will top the bill on Saturday, June 11.

The four-time Grammy winner is guaranteed to have everyone dancing All Night Long, with his catalogue of anthems from a trailblazing career.

Joining Richie on the bill as Saturday night's special guests will be Nile Rodgers & CHIC whose classic live show boasts a string of number one hits, brought to life with Nile’s signature guitar lines and CHIC’s impeccable musicianship.

Nile Rodgers will play next summer's The Cambridge Club festival. - Credit: Jill Furmanovsky Archive JFA

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee is one of the most prolific songwriters of all time – producing career-defining hits for David Bowie, Madonna, Sister Sledge and more – and festival-goers can expect a trademark tour-de-force from The Hitmaker and co.

Diana Ross will headline The Cambridge Club festival on Sunday, June 12, 2022. - Credit: Supplied by The Cambridge Club

Former Supremes singer and Motown queen Diana Ross will headline the Cambridgeshire festival on Sunday, June 12.

Crowned Billboard’s 'Female Entertainer of the Century', with over 100 million record sales, Ms Ross will perform her timeless, effervescent hits for the ultimate sing-along to close the show.

The line-up of the feel-good, family-friendly festival also includes Corinne Bailey Rae, Dreams and Rise chart-topper Gabrielle, and DJ Sara Cox.

The Cambridge Club festival line-up for 2022. - Credit: The Cambridge Club

Corinne Bailey Rae will serenade with her soothing jazz vocals and melodic ballads, while Gabrielle will bring some true homegrown R&B / soul vibes.

Sara Cox makes a triumphant return with a nostalgia party like no other – in her stomping Just Can’t Get Enough 80s show.

Friends of the festival Craig Charles' Funk & Soul Club, Trevor Nelson, and Uncle Funk’s Disco Inferno are all back to get everyone dancing.

As the sun sets and the night beckons, campers and glampers can head to the Party-Time Continuum After Dark stage for starlight sets from top DJs Jodie Harsh, Crazy P (DJ set) and more – who will be keeping the tunes spinning under the beautiful, twinkling orchard lights.

Festival organiser William Young said: “The 2021 event was incredible – to see people coming together to celebrate and dance after a tough couple of years was magical.

"We can’t wait to welcome even more of you to The Cambridge Club next June. We’re upping the levels and turning up the party, so don’t miss out!"

Weekend tickets start at £155 – covering entry on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, including a return shuttle bus to/from site.

Day tickets start from £60, and VIP packages (including private bar area and viewing platform) are also available.

There is camping on site, with a limited number of pre-pitched packages available (including glamping), plus the option of self-pitch tents, too.