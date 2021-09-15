Published: 7:00 PM September 15, 2021

The Strawberries & Creem 2021 festival in Cambridgeshire will feature Giggs on the Sunday. - Credit: Supplied by Borkowski PR

The UK’s tastiest festival for music and youth culture, Strawberries & Creem, is set to take place in Cambridgeshire this weekend.

Featuring an array of the world’s hottest artists across Afrobeats, hip-hop, R&B, House and Drum & Bass, the festival is scheduled for an outdoor site at Childerley Orchard on Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19.

The main stage line-up on Sunday features Gibbs, one of the UK rap scene’s most dominant forces.

Giggs is due to appear at the Strawberries & Creem Festival in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Supplied by Borkowski PR

Mercury-nominated rapper Little Simz will also appear on the stage, along with Bugzy Malone.

Saturday will see Burna Boy and Koffee on the main stage.

For the first time ever, the legendary Caribbean party spirit of Notting Hill Carnival will also travel from West London to the fields of Cambridge as it partners with Strawberries & Creem.

A previous Strawberries & Creem Festival. - Credit: Supplied by Borkowski PR

The carnival takes over the main stage on Sunday, transforming it in true carnival style and spirit. Expect colourful costumed masqueraders, steel drum bands, DJs and a very special Soca artist to light up the festival.

Preye Crooks, co-founder of Strawberries & Creem, said: “As an event and institution that has been a mainstay in the lives, diaries and cultures of so many of our team and attendees, it has long been a dream of ours to work with Notting Hill Carnival.

"NHC and their team embody all that our ‘Celebrate Heritage’ tagline represents, and when we heard the sad news of their postponement this year, we felt there would be no better way than to celebrate the influence NHC has had on all of us than by collaborating with them.

"We’re absolutely delighted this year to be bringing the Carnival flavour and spirit to Cambridge, and it will beautifully accompany many of the Caribbean artists already playing at the festival, such as Koffee. It’s a festival first and something we are incredibly excited about.”

Capital XTRA presenters Yinka Bokinni and Shayna Marie will take the mic on the main stage to host the weekend of music, with a number of special guests also joining the line-up.

Visit www.strawberriesandcreem.com for latest festival line-up and ticket details.

The Strawberries & Creem Festival stage at night. - Credit: Supplied by Borkowski PR







