Stereophonics will perform a Just Enough Education to Perform 20th anniversary show at Cambridge Corn Exchange.

With seven UK number one albums to their name, Stereophonics are one of Britain's most successful rock groups.

Fronted by Kelly Jones, the Wesh band will be arriving in Cambridge later this month as part of a short tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of third album Just Enough Education to Perform.

Released in 2001 as the follow-up to 1999 chart-topper Performance and Cocktails, J.E.E.P. features top 10 singles Mr Writer, Have a Nice Day and Handbags and Gladrags, the latter added when the album was re-released in 2002.

The album also includes singles Step on My Old Size Nines and opening track Vegas Two Times.

J.E.E.P. spent five weeks at number one and has achieved six times platinum status in the UK, cementing Kelly Jones’ place as one of the great timeless British songwriters.

Stereophonics will be playing Just Enough Education to Perform in its entirety, plus new music and more, at Cambridge Corn Exchange on Tuesday, November 30.

Following the Just Enough Education to Perform live shows, Stereophonics will release new album Oochya!, featuring single Hanging On Your Hinges, on March 4, 2022.