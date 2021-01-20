Soul II Soul reschedule Club Classics tour dates to 2022

Published: 5:41 PM January 20, 2021

Chart-topping collective Soul II Soul have rescheduled their 'Club Classics' Cambridge show to next year.

The Back to Life (However Do You Want Me) stars were due to appear at Cambridge Corn Exchange this April.

However, due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, Soul II Soul will now bring their ‘Club Classics’ tour to the Cambridge music venue on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

DJ and producer Jazzie B tweeted: "We are having to push our UK tour to 2022 – we're as frustrated as you, but can't wait to see you all again.

"Tickets remain valid, for any questions please contact your ticket provider. And if you haven't got yours yet - over here: http://bit.ly/SIIS22UK See you all soon!"

The double Grammy Award-winning and five-time BRIT Award nominated British band will pay tribute to their legendary debut album Club Classics Vol. One on the tour, which culminates with a career-defining gig at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday, April 18.

It follows from the phenomenal success of their tour of the album in 2018, with sold out shows across the country.

Regarding the delayed tour, Jazzie B said: "Who would have thought that after 30-odd years later we’d still be on the road with this thing? It’s been a helluva journey – literally! – and I feel truly blessed.

"Now, I’m looking forward to going back to some of the familiar venues where we’ve made a lot of friends.

"I’m just as pumped about testing out places we’ve never been before but I'm seriously excited about playing the Royal Albert Hall.

"I want to thank to the fullness everybody who’s given their support up until now, and I’ll see you along the way – a happy face, a thumpin’ bass for a lovin’ race."

During the course of their stellar career Soul II Soul have sold over 10 million albums worldwide.

Main man Jazzie B was awarded an OBE for services to music in 2008, as well as winning an Ivor Novello Award for Inspiration, as “the man who gave British black music a soul of its own”.

With huge hits including Keep On Movin and the UK number one single Back To Life (However Do You Want Me), Soul II Soul progressed from being one of the leaders of the 1980s warehouse scene to pioneering British black music around the world, and securing commercial success for themselves and the huge amount of artists they have influenced.



SOUL II SOUL ‘CLUB CLASSICS’ 2022 TOUR DATES

JANUARY 2022

21st – Cardiff, Tramshed

22nd – Bristol, O2 Academy

28th – Glasgow, Barrowlands

29th – Manchester, Academy

FEBRUARY 2022

11th – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

12th – Hull, Asylum

18th – Brighton, Dome

19th – Portsmouth, Guildhall

25th – York, Barbican

26th – Nottingham, Rock City

MARCH 2022

4th – Liverpool, Eventim Olympia

5th – Birmingham, O2 Institute

18th – Norwich, UEA

19th – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

APRIL 2022

18th – London, Royal Albert Hall



