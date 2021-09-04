Gallery

Published: 3:00 PM September 4, 2021

Sherlock Holmes tale The Hound of the Baskervilles can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith

One of Sherlock Holmes' most famous cases is coming to the stage in Cambridge.

The Hound of the Baskervilles can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre from Thursday, September 16 to Saturday, September 18.

The award-winning Original Theatre Company and Octagon Theatre Bolton present Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s most celebrated adventure, which has been described by The Telegraph as a "wonderfully barking spoof".

World renowned detective Sherlock Holmes and his colleague, Dr Watson, are asked to unravel the mystery surrounding the untimely death of Sir Charles Baskerville.

With rumours of a cursed giant hound loose on the moors, they must act fast to save the Baskerville family’s last remaining heir.

A hit in the West End, this ingenious adaptation combines an exhilarating collision of farce, theatrical invention, and wonderfully comic performances to offer a brand-new twist on the greatest detective story of all time.

It's a whodunnit for all ages with the cast featuring Jake Ferretti (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as Sherlock Holmes, Serena Manteghi (To Build a Rocket) as Sir Henry, and Niall Ransome (Mischief Movie Night, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery) as Dr Watson.

Adapted for the stage by Steven Canny and John Nicholson, the classic detective tale gets a brilliantly farcical overhaul in Lotte Wakeham’s acclaimed production.

Wakeham is artistic director of the Octagon Theatre Bolton and has directed sell-out productions in London, New York and throughout the UK. The UK tour is directed by Tim Jackson.

Lotte Wakeham said: "I’ve been blown away by the wonderful response to this production of The Hound of the Baskervilles; it’s been a real joy to have audiences back in the theatre, laughing uproariously every night."

Operating and touring since 2004, the Original Theatre Company has toured extensively all over the UK.

The company now stages three production a year, as well as operating accompanying outreach and education

programmes.

Acclaimed productions include Alan Bennet’s The Habit of Art and Birdsong, and the recent tour of A Splinter of Ice, which received rave reviews at Cambridge Arts Theatre in July.

Since March 2020, they have also created their own online streaming site with over 31,000 users registered.

Artistic director Alastair Whatley describes this production of The Hound of the Baskervilles as "a tonic sure to make theatres buzz with the sound of laughter".

Performances are at 7.30pm, with matinees at 2.30pm on the Thursday and Saturday.

Tickets range in price from £20 to £35 and all ticket prices include a £3 per-ticket booking fee.

Call the box office on 01223 503333 or book online at www.cambridgeartstheatre.com

