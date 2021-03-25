The Script's Newmarket concert postponed until 2022

Published: 11:18 AM March 25, 2021 Updated: 11:57 AM March 25, 2021

The Script have rescheduled their Newmarket Nights concert to 2022. - Credit: Andrew Whitton. Supplied by Chuff Media.

The Script have rescheduled their concert at Newmarket Racecourses to 2022.

Fronted by Danny O'Donoghue, the chart-topping Irish band, known for single The Man Who Can't Be Moved, were due to headline Newmarket Nights this summer.

Since the release of the UK government roadmap out of lockdown, The Jockey Club Live has been working hard behind the scenes regarding the return of live music.



With the planned reopening of large-scale events scheduled for June 21, promoters have rearranged The Script show from June 18 this year to Friday, July 15, 2022.

The group tweeted: "#TheScriptFamily, we can now confirm that our show at @TheJCLive has been rescheduled for 15th July 2022!

"Tickets available here http://thejockeyclub.co.uk/live"

We’re coming for you @NewmarketRace 🙌🏻#TheScriptFamily, we can now confirm that our show at @TheJCLive has been rescheduled for 15th July 2022! Tickets available here https://t.co/TxsZhrB0oS pic.twitter.com/dEFklPL1K4 — the script 🌄🌑 (@thescript) March 24, 2021

Pete Tong and The Heritage Orchestra’s Ibiza Classics show at Newmarket will also be postponed to 2022.

It will now take place on Friday, August 12.

Sophie Abie, general manager at Newmarket Racecourses, said: "We're sorry to announce that due to the challenges presented by preparing for this summer’s dates during the current lockdown as well as restrictions in place before June 21, both Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra and The Script’s headline concerts at Newmarket Racecourses are being postponed and rescheduled for summer 2022.

"We know fans will be disappointed that these concerts are not taking place this year, but we can promise it will be worth the wait!”

Tickets will automatically be transferred to the new dates.

However, ticket holders will be contacted and given the option of requesting a full refund or e-voucher to attend a future music night or racing fixture of their choice.

Bryan Ferry's 2021 tour dates, including one at Newmarket Racecourses this summer, have also been cancelled.



