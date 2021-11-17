Santa's Grotto Live is coming to Royston towards the end of this month - Credit: Limitless Academy of Performing Arts

A live 20-minute extravaganza is coming to Royston with a chance to meet Father Christmas himself.

The show was written by award-winning writer Paul Adam Levy and features Santa and his magic elf Ewan.

Santa's Grotto marks the opening of the new 60-seater 'Crow's Nest Theatre' at Limitless Academy of Performing Arts in Melbourn Street, and will be the first of many shows in the future.

Ticket holders can meet Santa and have their photos taken, as well as enjoying coffee and a mince pie in the café.

There will be morning and afternoon showings every day between Tuesday, November 23 and Thursday, December 23.

The theatre is a fully COVID-safe environment limited to 45 seats per show. Child tickets cost £14 to £18, adult tickets cost £8 to £14 and family tickets (two children, two adults) cost £35 to £45.

To book tickets go to https://www.limitlessacademyarts.com/



