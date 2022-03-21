Rudimental return for Newmarket Racecourses' dance night
- Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media
Rudimental have been announced as the final Newmarket Nights headliner for the summer.
The Feel The Love, Sun Comes Up and These Days chart-toppers will be returning to the July Course at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, June 24, 2022, following their unforgettable Newmarket Nights debut in 2019.
The genre-defying, BRIT-Award winning London band will play the much-anticipated dance night, continuing the legacy of past headliners Chase & Status and Mark Ronson.
Rudimental said: “Our show at Newmarket in 2019 was unbelievable and we’re definitely going to make sure everyone is up and dancing in June.
"We’re so excited live music is back – here we go!”
Rudimental’s addition completes the Newmarket Nights line-up for the 2022 season.
They join the likes of Paloma Faith, The Script and Anne-Marie on the summer's line-up at the racecourse.
Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: “Rudimental headlining in 2019 was one of our favourite nights the course has seen.
"The crowd really embraced the festival feel and we can’t wait for the band to bring their epic live set back this June.
"They’re the perfect final act to complete our summer line-up.”
Tickets for Rudimental at Newmarket Racecourses will go on sale at 10am on Friday, March 25 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to those signed up to The Jockey Club Live mailing list at 10am on Wednesday, March 23.
Tickets are priced starting at £29.12 including booking fee.
NEWMARKET 2022 CONCERTS
June 17: Paloma Faith
June 24: Rudimental
July 15: The Script
July 22: Queen Symphonic
July 29: Anne-Marie
August 5: The Wombats
August 12: Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra.