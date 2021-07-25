News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
What’s on at community cinema Royston Picture Palace this summer

Alan Davies

Published: 4:31 PM July 25, 2021    Updated: 5:00 PM July 25, 2021
The Croods

Sandy Crood (Kailey Crawford), Grug Crood (Nicolas Cage), Thunk Crood (Clark Duke), Gran (Cloris Leachman), Eep Crood (Emma Stone) and Ugga Crood (Catherine Keener) in DreamWorks Animation's The Croods: A New Age. - Credit: 2020 DreamWorks Animation LLC

There's a feast of movies for all the family coming to Royston's community cinema this summer.

This August, grab the kids for sequels The Croods: A New Age and Space Jam: A New Legacy as well as new animated adventure Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds.

The Croods (left) meet The Bettermans (right) in DreamWorks Animation's The Croods: A New Age

The Croods (left) meet The Bettermans (right) in DreamWorks Animation's The Croods: A New Age, directed by Joel Crawford. The Croods (from left): Thunk (Clark Duke), Gran (Cloris Leachman), Sandy (Kailey Crawford), Grug (Nicolas Cage), Ugga (Catherine Keener) and Eep (Emma Stone). The Bettermans (from near right): Phil (Peter Dinklage) and Hope (Leslie Mann). - Credit: © 2020 DreamWorks Animation LLC.

Searching for a safer habitat, the prehistoric Crood family discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of their needs in The Croods: A New Age.

Unfortunately, they must also learn to live with the Bettermans – a family that is a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder.

LeBron James and Bugs Bunny in Warner Bros. Pictures’ animated/live-action adventure Space Jam: A New Legacy.

LeBron James and Bugs Bunny in Warner Bros. Pictures’ animated/live-action adventure Space Jam: A New Legacy. - Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Space Jam: A New Legacy is the sequel to the 90s favourite Space Jam.

A mixture of live action and animation, it stars basketball legend LeBron James alongside a host of favourite characters from the Looney Tunes series. 

Older kids will relish the return of Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, in Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow.

Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) as Black Widow in Marvel Studios' Black Widow.

Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) as Black Widow in Marvel Studios' Black Widow. - Credit: Jay Maidment / ©Marvel Studios 2021

For older viewers, Supernova, a delicate and moving road movie with superb performances from Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci can be seen on Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31.

Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth in Supernova.

Stanley Tucci as Tusker and Colin Firth as Sam in Supernova. - Credit: StudioCanal

Also look out for Another Round, winner of the Academy Award for Best International Film.

Starring Mads Mikkelsen, it is spirited (pun intended), fun and thought-provoking.

Later in the month, head off on an inter-railing trip with Off the Rails – a hilarious British comedy featuring Jenny Seagrove, Sally Phillips and Kelly Preston revisiting old adventures.

And if that’s not enough, there are extra screenings in August of the previously sold-out The Father and Nomadland.

Summer of Soul, meanwhile, is a toe-tapping delight which combines unseen footage of the Harlem Culture Festival – a huge event which happened in the same year as Woodstock – with insightful interviews and, of course, some fantastic music from the likes of Stevie Wonder and Nina Simone.

Hot Fuzz director Edgar Wright also makes his documentary debut with The Sparks Brothers, a joyous film about pop’s ultimate outsiders.

The Picture Palace’s Arts on Screen strand is back to entertain next month, and Carmen from the Met Opera and Andre Rieu: Together Again will set the screen alight.

Audience and staff safety remain a priority at Royston Picture Palace, and customers can expect a full range of COVID-19 safety measures.

Visit www.roystonpicturepalace.org.uk for tickets and full COVID safety information.



