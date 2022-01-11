Two acclaimed movies set to feature in this year's awards season will be screened at Royston Picture Palace this weekend.

The Lost Daughter (15) starring Olivia Colman and Steven Spielberg's vibrant remake of West Side Story (12A) both feature in the programme at the community cinema in Royston Town Hall.

Showing on Friday, January 14 and Saturday, January 15 at 7.30pm, The Lost Daughter is an astonishingly assured directorial debut from Maggie Gyllenhaal, with a great cast.

Alone on a seaside vacation, Leda (Olivia Colman) becomes fascinated by a stunning young mum (Dakota Johnson) and her relationship with her clingy child.

When the daughter momentarily gets lost, the two women connect.

Shifting between present and past, with Jessie Buckley brilliant as a young Leda, this film is a brutally honest look at motherhood and a fresh look at society’s expectations of women.

A stellar performance from Colman will ensure that this unmissable film is a contender for awards nomination.

The Lost Daughter also stars Ed Harris and Peter Sarsgaard.

The movie is also available to watch on Netflix.

Musical West Side Story is being screened at the Melbourn Street venue on Sunday, January 16 at 2.30pm.

Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, this colourful adaptation brings together the best of both Broadway and Hollywood.

This reimagining of the beloved Bernstein musical sets the tragedy of Romeo and Juliet in 1950s New York City, telling the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love.

The movie picked up three Golden Globes at the weekend, with Rachel Zegler winning best actress in a musical or comedy award for her performance as Maria.

Co-star Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita, received the best supporting acting prize.

The movie also won the Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category.

Royston Picture Palace is due to screen the biggest blockbuster movie of the pandemic era the following week.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (12A) is being shown on Friday, January 21 at 7.30pm and on Sunday, January 23 at 2.30pm.

The first Hollywood film to take more than $1billion at the box office since COVID-19 arrived, the movie sees Tom Holland return as Peter Parker.

With Parker’s identity as the friendly web-slinging superhero now revealed, he enlists the help of Dr Strange to restore his secret identity, but the spell goes wrong.

The movie also stars Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch.

If Shakespeare is more your thing, The Tragedy of Macbeth (15) can be watched at Royston Picture Palace on Saturday, January 22 at 7.30pm and at the same time the following day.

Shot in black and white, this latest adaptation of Shakespeare’s Scottish play is directed and written for the screen by Joel Coen.

The film stars two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and three-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand.