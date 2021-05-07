Published: 3:40 PM May 7, 2021

Royston's community cinema is set to reopen later his month.

Provided the country moves to Step 3 of the government's roadmap out of COVID-19 lockdown on May 17th, Royston Picture Palace will welcome back movie lovers from Friday, May 28.

The Picture Palace is situated in Royston Town Hall, in Melbourn Street.

A statement posted on its website says: "Pending final government approval on the 10th, we are delighted to announce that we plan to reopen our doors again on Friday 28th May.

"We’ve been working hard to develop a brilliant line-up of films and can’t wait to welcome you all back through our doors for the big screen experience."

The full programme of movies to be screened will be announced soon and how to buy tickets.

The Royston Picture Palace statement to customers adds: "Your comfort and safety are our priority, so all of our previous COVID-19 safety measures will remain in place."

This means tickets will have to be bought in advance to ensure the seating is properly spaced. No tickets will be available on the door.

There will also be a reduced number of seats available in the auditorium in line with social distancing guidelines.

Check the FAQs at roystonpicturepalace.org.uk to find out more.