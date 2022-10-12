Find hidden magic potions at Royston's Halloween Trail

The Royston Halloween Trail is returning this month - Credit: Royston First

The Halloween Trail has returned for 2022 - and Royston First needs help finding 12 magic potions hidden by wicked witches and wizards around the town.

Helpers could win a basket full of goodies and a private tour of Royston Cave worth £120.

The potions will be hidden in shop windows around the town centre between October 22 and 30, ready for children to find.

Once a potion is spotted, potion hunters are asked to record the name of the shop where it was found on their entry form.

Entry forms and maps can be picked up at the Jolly Postie, Glazed Creations, Ladds or online at https://roystonfirst.com/potions. After completing the trail, entry forms can be dropped off at Banyers House or emailed to info@roystonfirst.com.

All completed forms will be entered into the prize draw. When forms are returned to Banyers House, participants can also receive a free pizza-for-two voucher.