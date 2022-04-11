Uncover hidden bunnies at the Royston Easter Trail

Royston's Easter Trail is running until April 18 - Credit: Royston First

The Royston Easter Trail is back this year - and Royston First is looking for help finding the names of all the bunnies hidden in shop windows.

Twelve bunnies have been hidden in shopfront windows across the town centre, with children invited to take part until April 18.

Participants will be given an entry form on which to find and record the names of bunnies.

Entry forms and maps can be found at the Jolly Postie, or online at https://roystonfirst.com/bunny.

Once completed, the forms can be dropped off at Banyers House or emailed to info@roystonfirst.com.

All completed forms will be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win a £60 voucher for Glazed Creations and a sweet hamper from Ladds.

When dropping off forms at Banyers House, you can also grab a free pizza-for-two voucher.

For more information, including terms and conditions, visit https://roystonfirst.com/bunny/







