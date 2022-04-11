News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > Things to do

Uncover hidden bunnies at the Royston Easter Trail

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 3:00 PM April 11, 2022
Royston's Easter Trail is running until April 18

Royston's Easter Trail is running until April 18 - Credit: Royston First

The Royston Easter Trail is back this year - and Royston First is looking for help finding the names of all the bunnies hidden in shop windows.

Twelve bunnies have been hidden in shopfront windows across the town centre, with children invited to take part until April 18.

Participants will be given an entry form on which to find and record the names of bunnies.

Entry forms and maps can be found at the Jolly Postie, or online at https://roystonfirst.com/bunny.

Once completed, the forms can be dropped off at Banyers House or emailed to info@roystonfirst.com.

All completed forms will be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win a £60 voucher for Glazed Creations and a sweet hamper from Ladds.

When dropping off forms at Banyers House, you can also grab a free pizza-for-two voucher.

For more information, including terms and conditions, visit https://roystonfirst.com/bunny/



Royston News

Don't Miss

A woman in a pink coat and a man wearing a high-vis jacket put a cement mixer in their van.

Herts Live News | Video

Ring doorbell catches 'cement mixer thieves' in the act

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
May and George Hyslop from Royston had a party to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary

Couple surprised by family for platinum wedding anniversary

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
A pedestrian wearing a face mask in Norwich amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Denise Bradley

Coronavirus

Nine new Covid symptoms added to official list

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Interior of the Jolly Postie, with a wine rack, bench seating and a fire place.

Food and Drink

7 of the quirkiest restaurants in Hertfordshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon