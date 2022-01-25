News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > Things to do

Royston drama group CADS announces winner of 2022 Fred Sillence Award

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 6:00 PM January 25, 2022
CADS award winners Martin Maynard and Sam Durrant

CADS award winners Martin Maynard and Sam Durrant. - Credit: CADS

The winners of a Royston amateur drama group's annual awards have been announced.

Described as "always a joy to watch," the Corvus Amateur Drama Society's 2022 Fred Sillence Award – named after a former editor of the Royston Crow and CADS member – has been awarded to Martin Maynard.

Meanwhile, CADS' Lizzie Houghton Award, given for outstanding contribution to youth drama, has gone to Sam Durrant.

CADS award winner Martin Maynard

CADS award winner Martin Maynard - Credit: CADS

Emma Daintrey, CADS chair, said: "Martin has brought a breath of fresh air to the group since he joined us in 2018.

"He has given brilliant performances throughout this time but in the last 12 months was outstanding as Alfred Hitchcock in Strangers on a Film, which won him the 'Best Performer' award at the 2021 Cambridge Festival of Drama."

Martin joined the CADS committee in 2020 and led an acting workshop the following year. 

"He was fully committed to CADS' pantomime Snow White, which was sadly cancelled, and will be co-directing our next production," added Emma.

Most Read

  1. 1 Goalkeeper with incurable brain tumour overwhelmed by fundraiser response
  2. 2 Ian Stewart murder trial: Diane 'suffered lack of oxygen for up to an hour'
  3. 3 Melbourn Village College ready for Hastings battle in quarter-finals of national cup
  1. 4 Former nurse at Stevenage's Lister Hospital struck off
  2. 5 Royston drama group CADS announces winner of 2022 Fred Sillence Award
  3. 6 Fake Dyson Airwrap and Primark baby toy among recent recalled items
  4. 7 Meldreth mental health cancer support charity appoints first patron
  5. 8 Patients required to continue wearing face coverings in healthcare settings
  6. 9 Experience University of Cambridge Museums' free Twilight with the Museums sleepover at home
  7. 10 Hundreds in Herts fined for breaking lockdown rules

"Professional, controlled, versatile and always a joy to watch, he richly deserves this award."

Of the Lizzie Houghton Award winner, Emma said: “Sam has been a junior member of CADS for several years.

CADS award winner Sam Durrant

CADS award winner Sam Durrant - Credit: CADS

"Although quiet at times, he has a wicked sense of humour, and a great work ethic."

During the past few months Sam made a significant contribution to CADS' cancelled panto Snow White.

"He was cast in the chorus and also as one half of the camel before taking on a main character role too at short notice," said Emma.

"Sam attended set build weekends and willingly undertook challenging carpentry tasks. He created sound effects for the show and overall has shown outstanding commitment to CADS this year."

CADS members are now planning their next show, the one-act play The Blonde Bombshell by local author Roy Maddox, which will be the group's entry for the 2022 Welwyn Drama Festival in May.

Full details are on the CADS website www.cadsroyston.org.uk including information on how to audition or take part backstage.


Theatre
Royston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Diane Stewart died in Bassingbourn in 2010.

Ian Stewart's sons say 'devastated father was in tears at wife's death'

Bianca Wild

person
Convicted killer Ian Stewart is standing trial at Huntingdon Crown Court accused of murdering his wife, Diane.

Murder trial told Ian Stewart was 'so cross' after sister-in-law called...

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Some of Little Gaddesden's pretty period homes. 

Revealed: Hertfordshire's most desirable villages

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Convicted killer Ian Stewart is standing trial at Huntingdon Crown Court accused of murdering his wife, Diane.

Ian Stewart murder trial: Killer 'fabricated epilepsy death'

Bianca Wild

person