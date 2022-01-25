The winners of a Royston amateur drama group's annual awards have been announced.

Described as "always a joy to watch," the Corvus Amateur Drama Society's 2022 Fred Sillence Award – named after a former editor of the Royston Crow and CADS member – has been awarded to Martin Maynard.

Meanwhile, CADS' Lizzie Houghton Award, given for outstanding contribution to youth drama, has gone to Sam Durrant.

CADS award winner Martin Maynard - Credit: CADS

Emma Daintrey, CADS chair, said: "Martin has brought a breath of fresh air to the group since he joined us in 2018.

"He has given brilliant performances throughout this time but in the last 12 months was outstanding as Alfred Hitchcock in Strangers on a Film, which won him the 'Best Performer' award at the 2021 Cambridge Festival of Drama."

Martin joined the CADS committee in 2020 and led an acting workshop the following year.

"He was fully committed to CADS' pantomime Snow White, which was sadly cancelled, and will be co-directing our next production," added Emma.

"Professional, controlled, versatile and always a joy to watch, he richly deserves this award."

Of the Lizzie Houghton Award winner, Emma said: “Sam has been a junior member of CADS for several years.

CADS award winner Sam Durrant - Credit: CADS

"Although quiet at times, he has a wicked sense of humour, and a great work ethic."

During the past few months Sam made a significant contribution to CADS' cancelled panto Snow White.

"He was cast in the chorus and also as one half of the camel before taking on a main character role too at short notice," said Emma.

"Sam attended set build weekends and willingly undertook challenging carpentry tasks. He created sound effects for the show and overall has shown outstanding commitment to CADS this year."

CADS members are now planning their next show, the one-act play The Blonde Bombshell by local author Roy Maddox, which will be the group's entry for the 2022 Welwyn Drama Festival in May.

Full details are on the CADS website www.cadsroyston.org.uk including information on how to audition or take part backstage.



