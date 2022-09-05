Royston Arts Festival to return with packed programme of events

Royston Arts Festival is due to return this month with a packed programme of exhibitions, talks, music, family activities and more.

The festival will return on Sunday, September 18, with a week-long introduction leading up to the main weekend from Friday, September 23 to Sunday, September 25.

Limitless Academy for the Performing Arts at Royston Arts Festival in 2019 - Credit: Terry Hartega

It will start with a mini-film festival, and will feature performances at Royston's new Crow's Nest Theatre, along with a host of other activities and events contributed by local arts societies, the town's library and newly-refurbished museum.

The festival is organised by not-for-profit group Creative Royston, and is run entirely by volunteers.

Chairperson Carl Filby said: "Whilst we managed to keep the festival going through the last two pandemic-restricted years, I am delighted that we will be able to stage a full festival again this year for the first time since 2019."

Royston Town Band at the arts festival - Credit: Roger McGough

Thanks to help from Royston's Limitless Academy for the Performing Arts, a community event will be held in Priory Gardens on Saturday, September 24, with free entry and family-orientated entertainment and activities.

There will be stage entertainment from 1pm until 7pm, assorted stalls, arts-related activities, free henna tattoos and face-painting, with a wide variety of food on offer.

Royston Music Fest will be held on the afternoon of Sunday, September 25, and will feature free musical entertainment in pubs and clubs at the centre of town.

On the Sunday evening from 6.30pm the festival's first live finale concert for three years will take place at King James Academy.

Other events include Royston Arts Society's autumn exhibition, an exhibition from Royston Photographic Society, a book signing from author Jean Fullerton at Royston Library, and a talk at Royston Museum about the Neolithic burial mounds on Therfield Heath.

Volunteers are still desperately needed for the community event in Priory Gardens and the finale concert, and anyone who can spare a couple of hours for either event is asked to email volunteers@creativeroyston.org.

More information and a full programme of events can be found at https://www.creativeroyston.org/.