News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > Things to do

Royston Art Society's Autumn Exhibition relaunched online

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 10:00 AM October 7, 2022
Lobster by Jo Eldrett

Lobster by Jo Eldrett - Credit: Jo Eldrett

Royston Art Society's 2022 Autumn Exhibition has been relaunched online following a successful town hall event.

The in-person exhibition - the first since the pandemic - was held in the town hall in September as part of the Royston Arts Festival.

Austin Healey 3000 by Julia Malakouna

Austin Healey 3000 by Julia Malakouna - Credit: Julia Malakouna

Nearly 800 people are estimated to have visited the exhibition, which featured more than 330 paintings by over 60 artists. Nearly 12 per cent of paintings were sold, which is the most since 2015.

Three Lemons by Gina Ferrari

Three Lemons by Gina Ferrari - Credit: Gina Ferrari

Royston Art Society chairman Richard Clayton said: "The artists who took part contributed work of a very high standard and many of our visitors told us how much they welcomed the return of the exhibition, which has been such an important and valued part of Royston's cultural life for so many years."

Flash of a Kingfisher by Sarah-Marie Clee

Flash of a Kingfisher by Sarah-Marie Clee - Credit: Sarah-Marie Clee

More than half of the paintings from the town hall exhibition are now on display online, with more added to replace those sold.

Barn Owl by Jo Brown

Barn Owl by Jo Brown - Credit: Jo Brown

The online exhibition will run until December 1, and can be viewed at rasexhibitions.roystonarts.org.uk.

Indian Summer Grantchester by Vivienne Machell

Indian Summer Grantchester by Vivienne Machell - Credit: Vivienne Machell


Royston News

Don't Miss

Iris Bostanci took Mayor Nik Johnson on a cycling tour of Melbourn to raise awareness of the need for safer cycle routes

Pupil campaigns for safer cycling routes between Melbourn and Royston

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Aldi in Norfolk is donting its surplus food to charity. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Royston High Street

Hertfordshire County Council

Have your say on the future of cycling and walking in Royston

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
A person has been hit by a train between Welwyn Garden City and Finsbury Park

Thameslink | Updated

Recap: Person 'hit by a train' between Welwyn Garden City and London

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon