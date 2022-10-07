Royston Art Society's Autumn Exhibition relaunched online

Royston Art Society's 2022 Autumn Exhibition has been relaunched online following a successful town hall event.

The in-person exhibition - the first since the pandemic - was held in the town hall in September as part of the Royston Arts Festival.

Austin Healey 3000 by Julia Malakouna - Credit: Julia Malakouna

Nearly 800 people are estimated to have visited the exhibition, which featured more than 330 paintings by over 60 artists. Nearly 12 per cent of paintings were sold, which is the most since 2015.

Three Lemons by Gina Ferrari - Credit: Gina Ferrari

Royston Art Society chairman Richard Clayton said: "The artists who took part contributed work of a very high standard and many of our visitors told us how much they welcomed the return of the exhibition, which has been such an important and valued part of Royston's cultural life for so many years."

Flash of a Kingfisher by Sarah-Marie Clee - Credit: Sarah-Marie Clee

More than half of the paintings from the town hall exhibition are now on display online, with more added to replace those sold.

Barn Owl by Jo Brown - Credit: Jo Brown

The online exhibition will run until December 1, and can be viewed at rasexhibitions.roystonarts.org.uk.

Indian Summer Grantchester by Vivienne Machell - Credit: Vivienne Machell



