Rick Astley's Newmarket Nights concert at Newmarket Racecourses in pictures

Alan Davies

Published: 7:36 PM August 15, 2021   
Rick Astley performing at Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses.

Rick Astley performing at Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Paul Lyme / The Jockey Club Live

Never gonna give you up...

Rick Astley brought this year's Newmarket Nights concerts to a close at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday.

The chart-topping 80s star played a live gig at the famous racecourse after an evening of horse racing.

The singer-songwriter, who enjoyed top 10 hits with number one smash Never Gonna Give You Up, Together Forever and She Wants to Dance With Me, even got behind the drums during the show.

Rick Astley tweeted the following day: "What a gig last night in Newmarket Racecourse! We’re loving being able to play for you again."

See if you can spot yourself in our pictures from The Jockey Club Live concert at Newmarket.

Rick Astley performing at Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses.

Rick Astley performing at Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Paul Lyme / The Jockey Club Live

Rick Astley on the drums during his Newmarket Nights concert at Newmarket Racecourses.

Rick Astley on the drums during his Newmarket Nights concert at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Paul Lyme / The Jockey Club Live

Rick Astley fans at Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses.

Rick Astley fans at Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Paul Lyme / The Jockey Club Live

Rick Astley during his Newmarket Nights concert at Newmarket Racecourses.

Rick Astley during his Newmarket Nights concert at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Paul Lyme / The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses.

Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Paul Lyme / The Jockey Club Live

Rick Astley playing Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses.

Rick Astley playing Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Paul Lyme / The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses.

Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Paul Lyme / The Jockey Club Live

Rick Astley's backing singers at Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses.

Rick Astley's backing singers at Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Paul Lyme / The Jockey Club Live

Rick Astley playing Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses.

Rick Astley playing Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Paul Lyme / The Jockey Club Live

Rick Astley's band playing Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses.

Rick Astley's band playing Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Paul Lyme / The Jockey Club Live

Rick Astley playing Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses.

Rick Astley playing Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Paul Lyme / The Jockey Club Live

Rick Astley's drummer playing Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses.

Rick Astley's drummer playing Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Paul Lyme / The Jockey Club Live

Rick Astley singing at Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses.

Rick Astley singing at Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Paul Lyme / The Jockey Club Live

Rick Astley at Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses.

Rick Astley at Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Paul Lyme / The Jockey Club Live

Rick Astley at Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses.

Rick Astley at Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Paul Lyme / The Jockey Club Live

Enjoying the day at Newmarket Racecourses.

Enjoying the day at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Paul Lyme / The Jockey Club Live

Selfie time at Newmarket Racecourses.

Selfie time at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Paul Lyme / The Jockey Club Live

Punters at Newmarket Racecourses.

Punters at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Paul Lyme / The Jockey Club Live

Enjoying the evening at Newmarket Racecourses.

Enjoying the evening at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Paul Lyme / The Jockey Club Live

All dressed up at Newmarket Racecourses.

All dressed up at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Paul Lyme / The Jockey Club Live

Enjoying the occasion at Newmarket Racecourses.

Enjoying the occasion at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Paul Lyme / The Jockey Club Live

Enjoying the occasion at Newmarket Racecourses.

Enjoying the occasion at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Paul Lyme / The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses.

Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Paul Lyme / The Jockey Club Live

Enjoying the day at Newmarket Racecourses.

Enjoying the day at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Paul Lyme / The Jockey Club Live

Enjoying a drink at Newmarket Racecourses.

Enjoying a drink at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Paul Lyme / The Jockey Club Live.

Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses.

Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Paul Lyme / The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses.

Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: Paul Lyme / The Jockey Club Live

Previous Newmarket Nights concerts this summer have seen performances from Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, and Jess Glynne.

There's one more summer concert set for Newmarket this year – a day time family event during the August Bank Holiday weekend.

McFly will headline Summer Saturday Live at Newmarket Racecourses on August 28.

For more details, visit www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/live/


