Rick Astley's Newmarket Nights concert at Newmarket Racecourses in pictures
- Credit: Paul Lyme / The Jockey Club Live
Never gonna give you up...
Rick Astley brought this year's Newmarket Nights concerts to a close at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday.
The chart-topping 80s star played a live gig at the famous racecourse after an evening of horse racing.
The singer-songwriter, who enjoyed top 10 hits with number one smash Never Gonna Give You Up, Together Forever and She Wants to Dance With Me, even got behind the drums during the show.
Rick Astley tweeted the following day: "What a gig last night in Newmarket Racecourse! We’re loving being able to play for you again."
See if you can spot yourself in our pictures from The Jockey Club Live concert at Newmarket.
Previous Newmarket Nights concerts this summer have seen performances from Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, and Jess Glynne.
There's one more summer concert set for Newmarket this year – a day time family event during the August Bank Holiday weekend.
McFly will headline Summer Saturday Live at Newmarket Racecourses on August 28.
For more details, visit www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/live/